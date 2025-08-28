New Shimano cleat makes clipless pedaling much more user-friendly

While there are now many clipless pedal systems to choose from, Shimano's SPD (Shimano Pedaling Dynamics) remains the standard. Now, thanks to a new SPD cleat, pedal engagement should be easier than ever before.

Shimano introduced its existing SM-SH51 SPD cleat back in 1995, and it's remained pretty much unchanged ever since.

In order for the shoe-bottom-mounted cleat to engage the SPD-compatible pedal's retention mechanism, you still have to step onto the pedal so that the cleat comes into the mech front-end-first. This means your foot must come down onto the pedal toe-first.

Such is not necessarily the case with the new CL-MT001 cleat, however.

The cleat is compatible with existing shoes and pedals Shimano

Although it looks much like the SM-SH51 at first glance, its novel tapered design allows it to engage the cleat rear-end-first (coming in heel-first), or even by being stomped straight down onto the pedal. That said, it can still also be engaged front-end-first.

As an added bonus, the CL-MT001's lower profile is said to make walking easier (and quieter) when off the bike. And importantly, the cleats are backwards-compatible with existing SPD-friendly shoes and pedals, so you won't have to replace either if you want to make the switch.

The CL-MT001 is priced similar to the existing SM-SH51 Shimano

The new cleat should be particularly appealing to racers – who need to snap back in as quickly as possible after dismounting – and to riders who are intimidated by the learning curve involved in using clipless pedals for the first time.

And should you be wondering why anyone would want to use clipless pedals at all, well …

By keeping the feet attached to the pedals, they allow the cyclist to both push and pull on the pedals throughout each crankset revolution, as opposed to just pushing down on them. Additionally, when used on mountain bikes, they help keep the feet from being "bounced off" of the pedals while going over rough terrain.

You can see the CL-MT001 in action, in the following short video.

Introducing the New SPD Trail/Enduro CL-MT001 Cleat | SHIMANO

Source: Shimano

