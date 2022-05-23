Strøm launches second-generation minimalist commuter ebike

Denmark's Strøm Bikes has returned to crowdfunding platform Indiegogo for an update to its City ebike, which can be optioned with an extended-range battery, color display and a cargo system with click-to-lock baskets.

The second-generation City ebike is available as two models. The EU version comes with a proprietary 250-W rear-hub motor for 45 Nm (33 lb-ft) of torque and up to 25 km/h (15.5 mph), while US riders get a 350-W motor for up to 32 km/h (20 mph) and a thumb throttle too. Five levels of pedal assist are available plus walk assist and zero assist levels, and there's a 7-speed Shimano derailleur for ride flexibility.

A lockable and removable 10.4-Ah Samsung battery is housed in the angular downtube, and offers a per-charge range of up to 60 km (38 miles).

The ebike's slightly slimmer aluminum frame is available in two sizes to accommodate riders between 1.6 and 1.8 m (5.25-5.9 ft) or 1.8 to 2.1 m (5.9-6.8 ft), and features VanMoof-like integrated lighting front and back for 500 lumens of visibility – with the rear unit doubling as a brake light.

The City M 2.0 comes in two frames sizes and two color options Strøm Bikes

The City M 2.0 rolls on Schwalbe puncture-resistant tires, comes with Tektro disc brakes rocking 160-mm rotors, features a Selle Royal Havoc saddle and can be optioned with a bunch of extras, including a 14-Ah battery upgrade for up to 80 km (50 miles) of per-charge range, a color display for checking speed, distance and battery status, a hydraulic suspension fork and detachable racks and baskets.

The novel cargo system was introduced in 2020's City W step-through model, and has been expanded for the City M 2.0 to include a rear rack with one-click lock/remove basket, the same lock/click mechanism for a front basket option, plus a low carrier solution for the front. All of the cargo options attach securely to the front/rear lighting stubs on the frame and extend the lights to the outer face.

Strøm is currently raising production funds for its second generation City ebike on Indiegogo. Pledges currently start at €1,095 (about US$1,170) for the EU model or €1,175 (~$1,255) for the US flavor. If all goes to plan, shipping is estimated to start in August. The video below has more.

Crowdfunding video

Product page: City M 2.0