Trek's "award-winning enduro hard-hitter" joins the electric revolution

Trek has announced the launch of the "most requested trail ride of the year." The high-end bike maker's new Slash+ enduro model treats dedicated rough riders to a little motor assist and a brand-new battery so they can stay in the saddle longer.

The electric reimagining of a "long-travel legend" sports the same 250-W (300-watt-peak) mid-drive motor as 2022's Fuel EXe eMTB.

The TQ HPR50 has been selected for its quiet operation and compact form, as well as its natural ride feel to "help riders cruise up climbs without feeling winded at the top." However, this spec choice has limited torque to just 50 Nm (36.8 lb.ft), which is notably lower than some relatively recent models - such as Orbea's Wild and the X2 from Luna.

The Slash+ does come with a larger battery than the Fuel EXe though, which was first revealed at Eurobike 2024. The 580-Wh unit is bolted securely inside the downtube of the OCLV Mountain Carbon frame, and can be removed for indoor charging using a hex key. A 160-Wh range extender is optionally available for even more time in the rough, and can slot in the included bottle cage.

A simple top-tube display shows key ebike stats, and the system can be tweaked via a companion mobile app.

A simple top-tube display shows key ebike stats, and the system can be tweaked via a companion mobile app.

The bike boasts similar 170 mm of high-pivot suspension as its unpowered Slash ancestor. "On descents, the high-pivot's rearward axle path allows the back wheel to move with terrain, keeping momentum high and traction planted," Trek explained. "Point it uphill, and high-pivot, paired with HPR50, opens up a whole new world of capability for billy-goating up precarious climbs."

It ships in a mullet configuration, with a 29-inch wheel to the front and a 27.5 incher at the rear. The frame can accommodate "bigger, beefier tires, coil shocks and longer dropper posts" too, a flip-chip caters for leverage rate adjustment while optional headset cups can alter the geometry – all making for a ride that can be tuned for "any kind of ride and any kind of rider."

Introducing Trek Slash+: The latest long-travel e-enduro mountain bike

The 2025 Slash+ comes in two model variants. The 9.9 flavor weighs in at 46 lb (20.88 kg) and features a SRAM AXS POD Ultimate shifter and 12-speed Eagle T-Type derailleur. Bump-soaking duties are undertaken by a RockShox ZEB Ultimate suspension fork and RockShox Vivid Ultimate shock, plus there's a RockShox Reverb wireless dropper seatpost matched to a Verse Short Comp saddle.

A Pro 30 MX wheelset is wrapped in 2.5-inch-wide Bontrager SE6 Team Issue tires, while effective stopping power is provided by SRAM Maven Silver 4-piston hydraulic disc brakes. A carbon-fiber handlebar completes the key specs, though the 9.9 comes with an included multi-tool. The price tag is high, at US$11,999.

The Slash+ enduro bike features a 250-W mid-drive motor and 580-Wh battery combination, with the option to add a bottle battery range extender Trek

The 44.94-lb (20.38-kg) 9.7 version opts for a Shimano SLX/XT 12-speed gearset combination, a Fox Rhythm 38 fork and a Fox Performance Float X shock, and a Bontrager Line dropper post with Verse saddle. The rims wear Bontrager XR5 2.5-inch-wide rubber, braking shapes up with Shimano 4-piston hydraulic disc brakes, and this ride comes with an alloy handlebar. And it rolls much cheaper – though still pricey – at $7,999.

Product page: Trek Slash+