VinFast motors into US ebike space with vintage-inspired DrgnFly

Very much following in the moto-inspired tire tracks of the likes of Super73 and Juiced, Vietnamese auto maker VinFast is rolling into the US ebike market with a model called the DrgnFly that was reportedly designed in collaboration with award-winning Dutch studio, Eskild Hansen.

VinFast says that its DrgnFly ebike features "a vintage design inspired by the golden era of motorcycles" and "offers riders a unique and thrilling experience" – but there's no denying that it's very close indeed to Super73's ZX model launched in 2021. Perhaps a little too close, which is something of a missed design opportunity for a market launch where the company could have pulled out all the stops to impress.

What we do get are four levels of pedal-assist up to 28 mph (45 km/h) – plus a zero-assist mode – from the 750-W rear-hub motor along with more than 90 Nm (66.4 lb.ft) of torque, with a torque sensor onboard for a more responsive ride (compared to cadence sensors). There's a 20-mph (32 km/h) throttle too, but no mechanical gearset.

VinFast's DrgnFly ebike made its US debut at CES 2024 VinFast

The "V-shaped, elongated frame" is fashioned from aluminum, with a 640-Wh Li-ion battery hanging underneath the long custom-designed seat – which is reckoned good for up to 63 miles (102 km) of per-charge riding at the lowest power level.

A suspension fork can help smooth out uneven terrain, combined with 20-inch wheels rocking chunky 4-inch-wide tires, and daylight visibility in traffic as well as after-dark travels are catered for by integrated LED lighting front and back.

The ebike also comes with 4G connectivity and works with a companion mobile app for GPS tracking, navigation, remote diagnostics, adjusting ride modes, remote locking and over-the-air system updates.

The DrgnFly made its US market debut at CES in Las Vegas last week, having first appeared as a concept along with three other designs in 2023, and is expected to start at US$2,800 – though VinFast hasn't revealed exactly when it will be available for sale. Global markets are expected to follow the US release.

Source: VinFast