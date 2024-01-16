© 2024 New Atlas
VinFast motors into US ebike space with vintage-inspired DrgnFly

By Paul Ridden
January 16, 2024
Very much following in the moto-inspired tire tracks of the likes of Super73 and Juiced, Vietnamese auto maker VinFast is rolling into the US ebike market with a model called the DrgnFly that was reportedly designed in collaboration with award-winning Dutch studio, Eskild Hansen.

VinFast says that its DrgnFly ebike features "a vintage design inspired by the golden era of motorcycles" and "offers riders a unique and thrilling experience" – but there's no denying that it's very close indeed to Super73's ZX model launched in 2021. Perhaps a little too close, which is something of a missed design opportunity for a market launch where the company could have pulled out all the stops to impress.

What we do get are four levels of pedal-assist up to 28 mph (45 km/h) – plus a zero-assist mode – from the 750-W rear-hub motor along with more than 90 Nm (66.4 lb.ft) of torque, with a torque sensor onboard for a more responsive ride (compared to cadence sensors). There's a 20-mph (32 km/h) throttle too, but no mechanical gearset.

The "V-shaped, elongated frame" is fashioned from aluminum, with a 640-Wh Li-ion battery hanging underneath the long custom-designed seat – which is reckoned good for up to 63 miles (102 km) of per-charge riding at the lowest power level.

A suspension fork can help smooth out uneven terrain, combined with 20-inch wheels rocking chunky 4-inch-wide tires, and daylight visibility in traffic as well as after-dark travels are catered for by integrated LED lighting front and back.

The ebike also comes with 4G connectivity and works with a companion mobile app for GPS tracking, navigation, remote diagnostics, adjusting ride modes, remote locking and over-the-air system updates.

The DrgnFly made its US market debut at CES in Las Vegas last week, having first appeared as a concept along with three other designs in 2023, and is expected to start at US$2,800 – though VinFast hasn't revealed exactly when it will be available for sale. Global markets are expected to follow the US release.

Source: VinFast

Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

