Off-grid capable tiny house suits regular road trippersView gallery - 15 images
The Boomer, by Build Tiny, does without the novel space-saving ideas of the firm's Millennial tiny house in favor of an unfussy open-plan layout. The compact dwelling offers lots of options, including full off-grid functionality for those who want the freedom to travel, and it can also be purchased either as a shell for DIY enthusiasts to finish themselves or a completed turnkey home.
From the exterior, the Boomer looks a lot like both the Millennial and the Buster. It measures just 7.2 x 2.4 m (23 x 7.8 ft) and is clad in Zincalume (aluminum and zinc-coated steel) and plywood, with a Zincalume roof.
Access to the home is gained by French doors. Inside, visitors are presented with an open-plan living space that can fit a sofa (the sofa/bed pictured isn't included as standard). Further into the home is a kitchen. This has some storage space, plus a propane-powered four-burner oven, fridge/freezer, and sink. The bathroom, meanwhile, has a shower, sink, and a composting toilet.
A storage-integrated staircase houses a washer/dryer and offers access to the bedroom loft. This has some more storage and a double bed.
Name aside, the Boomer doesn't seem suitable for baby boomers. Downsizing seniors would be better off with something like the Aurora that's all on one level. It does look well-suited to regular travel though, and comprises a lightweight steel frame (though we've no word on its total weight), as well as an optional solar panel setup and freshwater and waste tanks to make sure the electricity and water keep flowing, even on long trips into the wilderness.
The home shown is the firm's prototype model and can be upgraded with an additional storage or bedroom loft. The appliances and materials can be upgraded too.
The Boomer comes in three different price points. A basic shell costs NZD 55,900 (roughly US$37,800), while a shell with electrical fittings, insulation, etc fetches NZD 82,990 (US$56,150). Finally, a finished build ready to move in starts at NZD 101,990 (US$69,000).
Source: Build Tiny
Want a cleaner, faster loading and ad free reading experience?
Try New Atlas Plus. Learn more