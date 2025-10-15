Rugged hexa-drop camper rides like a small trailer, lives like a van

Arkto Campers belongs to the new generation of off-road camper builders proving every day that the extreme latitude and weather of Canada help inspire some of the ruggedest towables and truckables on the good, green Earth. Its latest creation, the C10 caravan shrinks down compared to its original G12 but lives larger than the typical squaredrop trailer, offering a complete interior ready to escape mercurial fluctuations in a hurry. In fact, the pop-up cabin feels more like you're in a pop-top camper van than a teardrop-size trailer.

With envelope-pushing brands like Total Composites and Tufport within its borders, Canada has emerged as a world leader in rugged zero-wood composite RV construction. Arkto is the latest brand touting this tried-and-true mobile structure building philosophy, planting a composite sandwich panel C10 body atop a 75-year rust-free-rated hot-dipped galvanized steel chassis. The exterior body panels are reinforced with integrated aluminum tubing at critical structural areas. The no-wood strategy extends right beyond the entry door, where the furnishings feature a build comprising powder-coated aluminum and composite.

The 16.5-foot C10 is designed to be light enough for a variety of tow vehicles, rugged and nimble enough to wander down rough trails, and large enough to live comfortably at camp Arkto Campers

The C10 represents Arkto's answer to the rousing call it heard from potential buyers looking for something smaller and easier to tow than the 3,600-lb+ (1,633-kg+) G12. In particular, Jeep owners were eager to get their hitch receivers around something more compatible with their particular gross combined weight ratings (GCWR).

Specifically, Arkto focuses its sights on SUVs, cars and small unibody trucks with tow ratings between 3,500 and 5,000 lb (1,588 and 2,268 kg), holding the C10 base weight down to 2,750 lb (1,247 kg) and gross vehicle weight at 4,600 lb (2,087 kg). Buyers can load the trailer with up to 1,850 lb (839 kg) of cargo and stay comfortably under 5,000 lb, or be a little more particular with loading to meet a lower tow rating.

The Arkto C10 bases in at 2,750 lb and offers 1,850 lb of payload Arkto Campers

At 16.5 feet (503 cm) long, the C10 measures in closely to some conventional off-road teardrop and squaredrop campers that feature the classic tailgate galley/mattress-filled cabin split. But Arkto's new rig has a unique six-sided body that opens up more than the average small trailer via a pop-up roof.

Instead of using that extra size to squeeze two beds inside the cabin – risking cannibalizing sales of the 4-sleeper G12 – Arkto creates a highly functional dual-level interior for two adventurers. At ground level, campers enjoy a lounge area with cushioned seating for three and a Lagun swivel table. There's also some open floor below the near-7-foot (213-cm) pop-top peak for standing up and getting changed.

While the main kitchen is outside, Arkto does integrate a minibar-like console into the front wall for use as a side shelf, bar or worktop. Down below, the 113-L electric fridge/freezer keeps cold beverages and snacks easily accessible right inside the cabin.

The minibar is a nice C10 feature that provides interior access to the fridge and a generous shelf for making snacks, mixing cocktails or just using as a side table Arkto Campers

In place of a convertible dinette set, Arkto takes advantage of the extra pop-top height and puts an 80 x 60-in (203 x 152-cm) full-blown queen bed up above the main floor, creating a pop-up camper van-style division of upstairs bedroom, downstairs living area. During the day, the bed folds upward to clear more usable volume on the main floor.

Arkto finishes off the Truma furnace-heated floor plan with storage compartments wherever empty space is left over. This includes drawers and cubbies surrounding the minibar, an overhead cabinet, an under-bed wardrobe, and under-bench compartments that include one for the portable toilet. Depending on your the particular time and situation, you can either use that toilet on the floor inside or grab it and take your business outside. Arkto offers a Wrappon waterless dry-sealing toilet as an optional upgrade.

Bed folded down Arkto Campers

Back outside, the kitchen centers around a large slide-out with 12,400-BTU dual-burner gas stove, stainless steel sink and extra-large fold-out worktop. The slide-out also includes integrated storage drawers for spices and cutlery.

The pantry above the slide-out provides 283 liters of space for non-perishable food, cooking gear, tools and more, while cold storage is handled by the aforementioned door fridge just inside the C10 doorway. We usually like to see the fridge within arm's reach of the main galley slide-out, but in this case, having access to it while inside seems an upgrade worth the few extra steps back and forth it will cost while cooking.

The slide-out galley includes a generously sized worktop that folds over the stove/sink area when closed Arkto Campers

Thanks to a Truma water heater, the sink features both hot and cold water for washing hands and dishes. Arkto eschews the worktop lid common on RV sinks and tops this one with a flip-up standing rack for air drying wet dishes. That doesn't leave you short on work space, though, because Arkto integrates a wide drop-down worktop/table into the sidewall next to the kitchen slide.

The other side of the C10 exterior includes several cavernous storage cabinets ready to eat up over 1,215 liters of gear, furniture and luggage. The upper rear corner holds an Overland Vehicle Systems drop-down shower room for use with the hot/cold outdoor shower hookup and/or portable toilet. OVS also supplies the 180-degree awning over the kitchen.

The C10 offers over 1,200 liters of storage on the left side via two large lockers Arkto Campers

Arkto wires in a full electrical system with dual 100-Ah batteries, a 15-A shore power hookup and a Redarc Redvision battery management system. Fresh water carries in a 115-L tank.

We really like the construction and layout of the C10, and while we were initially hoping to see a convertible dinette/bed kit on the options sheet, we later realized the four-sleeper G12 starts at just $7,000 more. Buyers looking for a two-bed configuration would probably be better off stepping up to the larger Arkto.

The Arkto C10 trailer measures 7.5 feet high with the roof closed and ready to tow Arkto Campers

Arkto gave the C10 a public premiere at Overland Expo East 2025 earlier this month, where it also made its first customer delivery. The trailer starts at US$46,000, which includes the well-equipped package described. Additional options include more battery power, solar charging, a 2,000-W Victron inverter, Starlink satellite internet connectivity, and a wall kit to turn the awning into an auxiliary tent.

The photos do a nice job showcasing the various angles of the C10, but if you really want to dive down into the drawers and storage cubbies, the 26.5-minute video below gets into to those granular details deep in the utterly gorgeous Canadian Rockies.

2026 Arkto Campers C10 - 10ft Overland Trailer - Crazy Storage

Source: Arkto Campers