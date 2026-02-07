Frontier-smashing camper hides rustic lodge inside shimmering shell

As Silicon Valley works overtime at developing camping trailers around technology platforms, fellow Californian RV badge Bowlus steps back into the spotlight to remind us why RV design has traditionally started with stylish aerodynamics and comfy living amenities, keeping the tech in the background as a complement. The all-new Endless Highways Frontier Edition takes the brand's most powerful trailer to new aesthetic heights, warming up the interior of the vintage riveted-aluminum fuselage with a rustic cabin inspired by the mountain ranches and pioneer homesteads of the American West.

Ever since its revival in 2013, Bowlus has always had one foot in the past, paying homage to the original pre-Airstream aluminum trailer developed by Hawley Bowlus in 1934. The Frontier Edition continues the story, drawing from the image of the California ranch upon which Bowlus crafted that very first Road Chief.

The Bowlus Endless Highways Frontier Edition rolls its Streamline Moderne form into the wild Bowlus

"Hawley Bowlus built his early designs surrounded by open fields and wide skies, shaping each rivet and curve with the same pioneering spirit that defined early aviation," Bowlus describes of the scene. "Today, that spirit endures, refined and ready for the next frontier of luxury land travel."

Since both style Frontier Edition style packages enjoy contrast from the birch ceiling and beige shades, we think we prefer the darker upholstery of the Dusk package over the lighter treatment of the Dawn Bowlus

The new package updates are most evident inside, where each Frontier Edition is given a two-tone interior with real wood furniture and complementing appointments. Buyers can choose from two decor packages. "Dawn" contrasts the dark wood tables, and wall panels with light beige upholstery and flooring, while "Dusk" indulges in the darkness with matching brown elements.

Both motifs lighten the scheme up in other areas, trimming out the ceilings and doors in lighter-shaded birch paneling more typical of Bowlus' standard interiors. The rear bedroom comes to life through an inside-out ship hull-like design in which thin strips of contrasting wood visually separate the underlying birch into what appears like curved planks.

The Dawn package brings along the same style of contrast wood stripping in the bedroom Bowlus

A series of limited edition badges completes the updated look, while add-ons like an integrated safe, special galley screen door and outdoor shower enhance the RVing experience.

To better break through modern wilderness frontiers, Bowlus' newest offering gets upgraded with the 3-in lift, all-terrain tires, spare tire mount and interior lashing system of the Adventure Package. The Luxe Package also comes standard, bringing along comforts like heated floors, water filtration, continuous hot water and a HEPA air filter.

The outdoor shower invites Bowlus travelers to enjoy their daily clean-up under the endless blue sky Bowlus

The 27-foot four-sleeper Frontier Edition isn't merely a glistening, freshly polished design. As we noted many paragraphs ago, the new package is added atop the Endless Highways trailer, the flagship of the Bowlus family. And the Frontier Edition brings in the top-of-the-line Off-Grid II electrical package, wiring up a 19-kWh LFP battery, 3,000-W inverter, battery management system and 400-W roof-mounted solar charging system.

The interior layout remains unchanged with the tapered rear bedroom, central sofa/dining lounge with two convertible single beds, hallway-spanning dry bathroom with separate shower and toilet/sink rooms, and rear galley. Appliances and hardware include a dual-burner induction cooktop, full interior heating and A/C, 88-L compressor fridge, and 189-L fresh water tank.

Bowlus Endless Highways Frontier Edition in Dawn Bowlus

The Endless Highways Frontier Edition prices in at a cool US$256,000, a $71,000 premium over the standard $185K Endless Highways trailer. And while it's quite thoroughly equipped, buyers are likely to spend even more adding options like Starlink internet, AeroMove remote-controlled parking, smart TV, and the Epicurean galley upgrade package with 3-in-1 convection oven, convection microwave, air fryer and more. Because what's camping or road tripping without being able to host a luxurious Super Bowl blowout with gourmet hors d'oeuvres, entrees and cocktails in your glamping trailer?

