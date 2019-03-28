"To test this drug we used genetically engineered mice that develop human tau tangles and then dementia," Kosik explains in commentary penned for The Conversation. "Such animals often run in circles. But when we fed these animals lonafarnib, the drug blocked the formation of the tau tangles in the brain and the abnormal behavior. When tau tangles disrupt the normal brain activity, the mice are unable to build nests. But the mice receiving the drug proceeded with nest-building and other normal behaviors. Mice that were untreated all developed dementia."