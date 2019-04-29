"Most cancer therapy is targeted with the idea that we want to kill all of the cancer cells," says Michael Wendt, lead researcher on the study. "But recently, there are lots of studies that suggest that we're never going to be able to do that. Cancer cells evolve so fast that they will always find a way to overcome any type of therapy. An emerging concept in cancer treatment is that maybe we shouldn't try to kill all of the cancer cells, but try to keep them in a low state that doesn't generate any kind of symptoms. A sort of dormancy, if you will."