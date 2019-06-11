More than just a potential sleeping platform, the front bench plays an even more important role. Lift the top away to reveal the indoor/outdoor kitchen. Campers can cook inside the trailer or slide the entire kitchen out to cook under the open sky. The slide-out unit packs room for a single-burner stove and simple sink with spouted water canister and collapsible bucket. A storage compartment and shelving at the far end keep pots, pans, dishes and other kitchenware right where you need them. When used outside, the kitchen has a slide-out cutting board/worktop, and when used inside, the fold-up shelf provides a counter.