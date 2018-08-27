Developed by video game accessories company Performance Designed Products (PDP) and licensed by Sony, the PS4 Cloud Remote connects to your console via Bluetooth for control of media playback and live apps. There are also dedicated power, input and volume buttons for controlling your TV, which can be auto-detected through the downloadable PDP Cloud Remote App. As well as detecting devices connected to the PS4, this app also allows users to customize button functions so they can make things just the way they like them.