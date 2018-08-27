Cloud Remote for PS4 can auto-detect and control your TVView gallery - 5 images
As well as being a pretty capable games machine, the PS3 was a popular media player, in large part thanks to its Media/Blu-Ray Remote Control. Sony may have chosen to focus primarily on games with the PS4 and PS4 Pro, leaving those utilizing the console's impressive media capabilities to do so using the less-than-ideal standard controller, but the new Cloud Remote for PS4 changes that, with a simplistic layout and the ability to control your TV.
Developed by video game accessories company Performance Designed Products (PDP) and licensed by Sony, the PS4 Cloud Remote connects to your console via Bluetooth for control of media playback and live apps. There are also dedicated power, input and volume buttons for controlling your TV, which can be auto-detected through the downloadable PDP Cloud Remote App. As well as detecting devices connected to the PS4, this app also allows users to customize button functions so they can make things just the way they like them.
In addition to dedicated media playback control buttons, the remote features a circular array of buttons that includes the Dualshock 4 controller's face and shoulder buttons. Much smaller and a lot less crowded than the PS3's remote, the palm-friendly Cloud Remote measures 6.06 in (15.39 cm) long, 1.96 in (4.98 cm) wide and 0.72 in (1.83 cm) high.
Set to be released on September 18, the Cloud Remote for PS4 is priced at US$29.99 and will come with a 30-day free trial of the PlayStation Vue Core plan (valued at $49.99) when purchased through Amazon or GameStop. Pre-orders are currently open through the PDP website.
