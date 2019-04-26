The next step for the research is to move into larger Phase II trials involving more patients with endpoints to clearly evaluate the efficacy of the vaccine. From the data generated by the Phase I trial the researchers have already modified the vaccine to hopefully be more effective in stimulating the desired immune response. It is also hoped that the vaccine will be effective for more than just colorectal cancer. Recent research has suggested the GUCY2C molecule is also expressed by gastric, esophageal and pancreatic cancers, meaning this prospective vaccine could be useful in targeting a large number of common cancers.