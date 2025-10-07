Google's latest keyboard will have you going around in circles

Though there are a number of different layouts for computer keyboards – such as QWERTY, AZERTY, DVORAK and so on – most have rows of keys that you push down to generate letters, numbers or symbols. The latest creation from Google Japan dials in something different.

The Gboard team at Google Japan spends much of its time developing a virtual keyboard for tablets and smartphones. But every so often – 14 times in fact – its members let their I/O imaginations run wild and create wacky one-off peripheral projects.

Previous highlights include a crazy drum kit input device, a funky magic hand, a row of letters in one long bar, and an infinite twisty keyboard based on the Möbius strip. The latest bonkers idea takes a circular approach to input tasks, which will appeal to fans of antique rotary dial telephones.

Gboard ダイヤルバージョン / Gboard Dial Version

When deciding a date for the public reveal, the team settled on October 1 – inspired by a type of keyboard with 101 keys.

The layout here is unlike anything we've seen before, where the three rows of the QWERTY letter set and symbols are placed beneath finger holes on circular discs positioned off center atop the rectangular device. Instead of tapping a key, the user literally dials in the required letter – so you'd have to put more work in for letters like Q and A, while P, L and M have the shortest journey before the system registers them for input.

Symbols, functions and numbers get their own mini dials Google Japan

There are separate dials for numbers, navigation, functions and punctuation. A big ol' return key sits in the middle, but you don't tap to enter, you actually put your finger in the lip to the side and turn the whole key around until your finger reaches the metal stopper to the right. Neat.

You're certainly not going to break any performance records in the office typing pool with this creation, and you're sure to get very strange looks from co-workers, but if you want to try this out yourself, plans and 3D files are freely available over on GitHub. Let us know how you get on.

Source: Google Japan