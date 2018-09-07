Former Rolls-Royce engineer introduces glampers to pod lifeView gallery - 5 images
Micro-houses come in all shapes and sizes. We've seen egg-shaped models, triangular units, and cylindrical ones too, now former Rolls-Royce and Bentley engineer Jag Virdie has created the Conker. The novel dwelling, which looks like a big ball, comes with multiple options, including off-grid functionality.
The Conker is available in two sizes: a semi-sphere, which has a height of 3 m (9.84 ft), and a diameter of 3.85 m (12.6 ft), and a full sphere, which is 3.95 m (12.9 ft)-tall and 3.85 m (12.6 ft) in diameter.
It's primarily constructed from aluminum and recycled plastic, while its floor is decked out in wood. It's also raised slightly off-the-ground on four small stilts and has a few porthole-style windows installed. Access is gained by some steps and a hatch-like door.
With its compact dimensions, the Conker seems best suited to serving as an additional bedroom, office, or as a glamping unit, rather than a full-time home. Indeed, Virdie told us that the first production models are heading to a glamping retreat in Wales. The designer also said that it can optionally be fitted with a wet room and toilet, as well as a sofa bed, kitchenette, and other furniture.
The Conker can run on or off-the-grid with a solar panel array, water tanks, and a composting toilet. Warmth comes from an electric heater and, while we've no word on its insulation rating, Virdie says that it will be sufficient to mitigate the heat and cold year-round. Installation on-site takes one day.
The smaller semi-sphere Conker model starts at £25,200 (US$32,500), including tax, while the larger full sphere one will set you back at least £30,000 ($38,000).
Source: Conker
