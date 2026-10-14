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Consumer Tech

3D-printed modular power bank is infinitely repairable and customizable

By Abhimanyu Ghoshal
October 14, 2026
3D-printed modular power bank is infinitely repairable and customizable
The Zero is designed for repairability – and supports modular extensions too
The Zero is designed for repairability – and supports modular extensions too
View 7 Images
The Zero is designed for repairability – and supports modular extensions too
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The Zero is designed for repairability – and supports modular extensions too
It's not compact, but it could last you way longer than conventional power banks
2/7
It's not compact, but it could last you way longer than conventional power banks
The cutout can hold a cable winder, or serve as a handle
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The cutout can hold a cable winder, or serve as a handle
The magnetic interface lets you snap on accessories like a flashlight or additional USB ports
4/7
The magnetic interface lets you snap on accessories like a flashlight or additional USB ports
You can add USB ports to suit your charging needs by purchasing magnetic add-ons
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You can add USB ports to suit your charging needs by purchasing magnetic add-ons
You can opt for the compact Subzero that features a replaceable 5,000 mAh cell and a similar magnetic interface
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You can opt for the compact Subzero that features a replaceable 5,000-mAh cell and a similar magnetic interface
You can remove the magnetic lid without tools, and swap the weak cells out with fresh ones that are easily available online
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You can remove the magnetic lid without tools, and swap the weak cells out with fresh ones that are easily available online
View gallery - 7 images

At first glance, the Zero is about as clunky and unattractive a power bank as you'll ever find these days. There's a good reason for that, though: you can take it apart without tools, swap out weak cells for fresh ones when the time comes, and keep using it for way longer than any other power bank will last.

Ctrl Energy, the Paris, France-based firm behind this, says its idea was to create a device that wouldn't become obsolete or need to be entirely trashed just because it wasn't operating at its best. That's why the Zero isn't sealed, and why it uses rechargeable batteries that you can buy anywhere.

The power bank's lid is magnetically attached, so you can remove it at a moment's notice and chuck in new cells when the old ones don't hold their charge as before.

Meet ZERO

The Zero holds six 18650 lithium-ion cells of 3,500 mAh each, which works out to about 21,000 mAh. Its USB-C port lets you charge other gadgets at up to 100 W, and you can top off the Zero itself at the same rate. An additional USB-A port does 18-W charging, and you can also wirelessly charge devices at up to 15 W.

The company recommends replacing these with validated cells from Samsung, LG, or Molicel. These can be had from most ecommerce stores like Amazon for just a few dollars each. Alternatively, you can order a refill of cells from Ctrl Energy itself.

You can remove the magnetic lid without tools, and swap the weak cells out with fresh ones that are easily available online
You can remove the magnetic lid without tools, and swap the weak cells out with fresh ones that are easily available online

Now here's where things get interesting. This isn't just for charging devices using a cable. A magnetic interface on the side lets you connect add-ons and customize your Zero.

That includes a flashlight, additional USB ports, a snap-on panel light for enhancing video recording, and a face-tracking tripod that can hold the Zero and your magnetically attached phone.

Using additional Zeros and an add-on that synchronizes multiple power banks, you can create it a power station that can top off many more devices. Up to five Zeros can be chained together into a 105,000-mAh colossus for extended outdoor adventures.

You can add USB ports to suit your charging needs by purchasing magnetic add-ons
You can add USB ports to suit your charging needs by purchasing magnetic add-ons

You can even connect a foldable 18-W solar panel and top off the Zero when you're off the grid.

The Zero also hides a couple of clever tricks in its design. That prominent cutout near the top acts as a handle and a way to hang it from your gear using a carabiner. It also makes room for the camera module of an iPhone when you stick the handset on to charge wirelessly. Lastly, it can hold a cable winder that you can 3D print yourself.

Now, if this is too big, you can also get the Subzero, which uses a replaceable 5,000-mAh cell and works with magnetic add-ons just like its sibling.

You can opt for the compact Subzero that features a replaceable 5,000 mAh cell and a similar magnetic interface
You can opt for the compact Subzero that features a replaceable 5,000-mAh cell and a similar magnetic interface

Ctrl Energy is crowdfunding the Zero on Kickstarter, where you can order one for US$89 (down from its expected MSRP of $128). The Subzero is available at $39 (down from $56).

All crowdfunding campaigns carry an element of risk, so you'll want to keep that in mind if you choose to back this campaign. This is Ctrl Energy's first campaign on Kickstarter. But for what it's worth, the brand has exceeded its funding goal, and it's extensively detailed the Zero's development and testing on its campaign page.

If all goes to plan, orders are slated to ship worldwide in June 2027, and delivery costs will be calculated once the campaign ends.

Source: Kickstarter

Note: New Atlas may earn commission from purchases made via links.

View gallery - 7 images

Tags

Consumer TechBatteryRechargeable+Battery3D PrintingKickstarterModularRepairPortable
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Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu has been a trusted voice in the science, technology, transport innovations, startup and AI spaces for more than a decade at several global outlets, including three and a half years as the managing editor at TNW. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics, Psychology and Sociology. When he's not writing about breakthroughs in science and tech, he's usually out motorcycling around South India.

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