Your phone already demands plenty of your attention. Beambox’s Polly Pet wants in on the action now, too: a modern Tamagotchi-style creature that can snap onto the back of your phone using MagSafe.

Unlike other virtual pet apps, Polly gets a dedicated screen and battery, so it can tag along without taking over your phone’s display.

Feed it, play with it, and take it places, and Beambox says its appearance and personality will evolve as you care for it. Because clearly, one attention-hungry device in your pocket isn’t enough.

Resting on a wooden stand, the 360 × 360-pixel display shows an early-stage Polly sitting down to eat during a routine care session Beambox/Avatronics

The little gadget features a 1.8-inch color touchscreen with a 360 x 360-pixel resolution, which Beambox markets as HD. The device measures just 61 x 61 x 11.5 mm (2.4 x 2.4 x 0.45 in) and weighs 40.8 g (1.44 oz), so it won’t add too much bulk to your phone, bag or pocket.

Supported iPhones attach directly to the magnetic backing, while older iPhones and Android devices need a magnetic case or ring. The magnets are strictly for mounting and don't pass through wireless charging, though Beambox also includes a lanyard and a randomly selected plush cover for standalone carry.

Keeping your new companion happy takes more than the occasional screen tap. Polly responds to touch, shaking, and changes in ambient light, and you can feed it, give it baths, cook, collect items, and play mini-games. Beambox says your choices can send Polly down different evolutionary paths, so how your little companion turns out depends on how you treat it.

An illustrated evolution tree shows how daily care choices, feeding, and interactions guide Polly from a seedling into distinct adult personalities and professions Beambox/Avatronics

And yes, neglect has consequences. Ignore Polly for too long, and it can get sick, run away, or even die. Fortunately, digital parenting now comes with a safety net: a Revival Potion or Revival Card can bring Polly back without resetting its current growth stage.

The original Tamagotchi beeped when it wanted something. Polly, apparently, wants a conversation. Once it reaches Stage 2 in its development, Beambox says Polly can use AI chat to remember past interactions and gradually develop a more personalized relationship, though how convincing that memory really is remains to be seen.

AI conversations, virtual trips, travel postcards and other connected extras require Wi-Fi and the Beambox companion app, available for iOS and Android. Basic pet care and mini-games still work offline, however, and the company promises ad-free play without forcing you to make microtransactions.

Optional character plush covers wrap around the circular housing, leaving the touchscreen exposed while matching different thematic evolutions Beambox/Avatronics

A 730-mAh battery charges over USB-C, with Beambox claiming around 3.5 hours with the screen on at brightness level 3, or up to 14 hours in sleep mode. English, Japanese, and Chinese are listed as supported languages.

Polly is available to preorder now for US$69.80, down from a listed $99, with shipping expected in January 2027. International shipping is available to selected destinations, subject to availability at checkout.

OK, so it won't revolutionize smartphones or AI companions, but a cute, somewhat needy little spirit-creature that follows you everywhere has a certain appeal. Just don't forget to feed it.

Source: Beambox