There's a whole industry growing to help people cut down on screen time: software and dumb phones and not-so-dumb phones all aiming to keep you connected only enough to ensure you're reachable and can hail yourself a cab.

The latest attempt to make this work for you in today's hyperdigital world is the Amoeba One, a keyring-sized handset dripping in late-90s nostalgic design. It promises all the essential apps and services you'll need to get through a typical day, with no distracting feeds. Perhaps the best part about it, though, is that it looks nothing like a phone.

"It is really meant to be more of a tool, like a Swiss army knife, instead of a thing that takes up your time," said the team at Troy, New York-based Amoeba Tech that's making this. Having crossed its crowdfunding goal in just half an hour, it's aiming to get this on to people's handbags and belt loops late next year.

Amoeba One: Mini keychain-phone.

On the software side of things, the One is like some other distraction-busting phones we've seen. It'll run a custom flavor of Android (a 'Y2K-inspired OS'), and a curated app library that covers messaging, streaming audio, banking apps, maps, and authentication.

Amoeba hopes you'll use it as your only phone, and to that end it'll come with a physical SIM slot. You can either port your existing number and use it in many different countries, or avail yourself of Amoeba's plan that costs US$15 a month for unlimited 4G talk, text, and data (enabled by partnering with carriers around the world).

The One's keyring-sized build changes the way we think of physically handling our phones Amoeba Tech

Alternatively, you can link the One to your existing full-fat phone and use it as a companion device: you'll see data shared between the two, and have notifications beamed to your Amoeba from the apps that support syncing.

There's also a parental control suite that lets you restrict which apps can be downloaded from Amoeba's library, so you can set one up for your child.

There's Bluetooth for wireless connectivity with headphones and cars, a 360-degree rotating camera on the side for photos and video, and a 1,000-mAh battery that should net you more than a day of use from a full charge.

From photos, it looks like the One will be small enough to fit in your palm – which means the touchscreen housed in stainless steel within the colorful silicone exterior won't encourage much doomscrolling – even if you did manage to log into any social apps.

Typing on Amoeba One | Drawing, Voice-to-text, T9 and ZoomBoard

The video above shows how you'll be able to type using a T9 keyboard, a draw-to-type keyboard, and a full keyboard that zooms into the bunch of keys you're targeting. Hopefully, maps and ride-hailing apps will be legible to use without losing your mind entirely. So yeah, this isn't exactly a dumb phone in the traditional sense, but it could well feel like one.

That's all well and good, and the design should certainly appeal to millennials who grew up with this colorful aesthetic. The question is, will the Amoeba One be 'dumb' enough to keep you from reaching for your regular phone on the daily?

The Amoeba One might well be the only phone to adopt the form factor of a handbag charm Amoeba Tech

If you want to find out for yourself, you can snag one for $99 (spiky Ones and special 'Weirdoz' designs cost a bit more); a $1 cell plan gives you a taste of Amoeba's 4G service for a month, after which it'll cost $15. The company hopes to ship units starting next October.

Crowdfunding campaigns always carry an element of risk, so you'll want to keep that in mind if choosing to back this one. Plus, at this point in the game, you've got plenty of options for staying off time-sucking feeds and apps. You can get a small phone with a bland E Ink screen, opt for one with a full QWERTY keyboard and a distraction-free OS, choose a flip phone with a monochrome display and only essential services, or try HMD's compact smartphone-shaped dumb phone.

Game console maker Commodore's getting into the action as well with a retro-styled clamshell. There's also the Fairphone 6, which goes from regular phone to dumb phone at the flick of a switch.

The One will be available in a range of colorful silicone exterior options, as well as spiky variants Amoeba Tech

With all these ways to ditch social feeds, it really comes down to what your daily routine looks like and your hardware preferences. And it's worth noting that you can use a range of apps to restrict your screen time and usage as well.

Amoeba's going for a refreshingly whimsical approach, which could certainly appeal to some folks who don't want their phone to feel like a phone in the first place – and that could be the thing that finally gets you off your screen.

Source: Kickstarter