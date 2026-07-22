Light Flip phone takes a nostalgic approach to killing screen time

Light has been making anti-distraction phones for about a decade now, starting with a custom operating system and layering minimalist design on top.

For its fourth product, the company's gone with a flip phone form factor – simultaneously evoking millennials' nostalgia for devices they used years ago, and Gen Z's love for a retro shape from before their time. But it's not just looks: this physical design encourages you to be even more intentional with your phone use.

The Light Flip opens to reveal a 2.8-inch monochrome non-touch OLED display, and a physical T9 keypad with additional buttons for navigating LightOS. The body is entirely plastic, with a modern industrial look that comes through in the squared hinge and perforated chin.

Introducing Light Flip

You've got a 50-megapixel camera sensor that snaps 12-megapixel photos, a 3.5-mm headphone jack, a USB-C port for charging and loading content, and support for a nano SIM and an e-SIM. All this fits in a compact clamshell that weighs 5.6 oz (160 g), comes in six different colors, and measures a pocketable 4.3 inches in length (110 mm).

Light CEO and co-founder Kaiwei Tang's first job involved design work for what would become the first Motorola Razr phone in the mid-2000s – so this is a bit of a throwback for him. Tang and his team also know that, for a lot of their customers, this is something new.

"What we understand is, much of the younger crowd's never used a flip phone," said Tang in an interview with New Atlas. "At the same time, they're part of a broader pushback against this AI craziness, and smartphone and social media saturation. Now, they want to be seen not using a smartphone, avoiding the escape it provides. And that also doesn't mean that they give up technology entirely."

The OLED screen doesn't support touch input, but you can still get around maps and a range of other tools The Light Phone Inc.

In addition, Light also conducted customer research with folks who have used the old flip phones of yore, and found a thread to pull on there. "For those people, one thing that stood out was the action of closing the phone and flipping it down – then the technology just goes away," Tang said.

That also informed the design thinking behind this model. There's no upward-facing screen for you to view notifications at a glance when it's on a desk near you, but a discreet LED will alert you to incoming messages and calls.

Having been in the less-is-more handset business since 2014, Light has gone from making a complementary product for smartphone owners – 'your phone away from phone' – to building a primary device that grants you more quality time in your day.

Light wants customers to look at this phone less and touch grass more – so all you see when the Flip is closed it this notification LED The Light Phone Inc.

That goes well beyond the hardware itself. Light's devices run Android-based LightOS, which prioritizes privacy, intentional use, and preventing distractions from finely-tuned algorithms powering infinite content feeds. Tang and co-founder Joe Hollier noted the OS is designed to be less stimulating, from its monochrome appearance to the launcher that simply displays a list of tools rather than expressive app icons.

Another big move for Light this year is the introduction of its software development kit (SDK), which opens up the platform to developers among the public, who want to create and release apps for the company's devices.

The idea is for these phones to continually improve in their roles as tools, but to remain tools and not expand beyond that and take up your time.

Collier said it's already seen some 2,000 developers hop on board to make tools like a metronome, dictionary, e-book reader, and music streaming apps. Some are even adding languages to the T9 keyboard and adding keyboard character sets.

The Flip gets a rear camera for 12-megapixel photos, as well as a headphone jack The Light Phone Inc.

This program is not geared for monetization like traditional app stores. "As things stand, all developer apps will be made available for free; there will be a mechanism to tip developers, but I don't think anyone's looking to make a business out of this," said Collier.

The duo also said that its phones are meant to enable a more present lifestyle, in which you're not constantly looking to kill every moment of boredom by staring at your device.

To that end, Light says it's keen on helping customers adapt to that drastic change, with a bunch of initiatives to help you disconnect from your phone – including in-person events and a newsletter that'll inspire you to do more stuff offline.

Beyond the device, Tang and Collier shared some compelling advice for spending less time on your phone starting right now.

Collier: "When you're going into a digital detox, with whichever device you have, think about a bucket list of all the things that you wish you were doing more of. I wish I was learning piano. I wish I was doing this. I wish I called my mom more. If you can write it down and articulate it, that's like half the battle. Make sure you know why you want to go light. It really snowballs, so that you eventually stop missing the phone altogether."



Tang: "Remember back in the day, when you needed to get on the internet, you'd sit down at your desktop, and turn on the modem and log on first? Similarly, if you can confine your phone in just one particular space in your home – like a certain room or near a certain chair – that activity of using your device becomes constrained to just that space. When you get up and move away, you're back to your real life. Creating that sort of separation now is more important than ever because you're connected 24/7. You don't need a Light phone for this. If you just do that, it will create a very different relationship between you and your device."

You can get the Flip in six different colors, and this yellow one is particularly fetching The Light Phone Inc.

I haven't yet lived with the Flip myself. But with this model, it feels like Light might have got its timing right. It's available in the US with a US$39/month plan on a two-year contract, and you can also order an unlocked version for international shipping at $299. Reservations are open now for delivery starting April 2027.

Product page: Light Flip