Tank 5 is part rugged phone, part projector, part campsite toolbox

Rugged phones have developed a habit of turning into spec-sheet survival kits lately. Bigger batteries, brighter lights, night-vision cameras, thermal sensors, power-bank features, laser tools, and even built-in projectors have all found their way into these chunky outdoor-focused handsets.

The Tank 5 from 8849 is one of the most extreme examples of this trend yet, following the same more-is-more hardware philosophy we’ve seen in 8849's recent heavy-duty tablet. This time, it’s a 715 g (25 oz) Android phone built around the usual rugged promise, but with a high-end processor, massive battery, 2K projector, night-vision camera, 1,200-lumen camping light, and laser rangefinder all crammed into the same highly-engineered slab.

This clearly isn’t a phone for minimalists. It’s aimed more at campers, drivers, field workers, and anyone who would rather carry one very chunky device than several separate gadgets.

Viewing documents at the construction site during daylight hours should be possible despite the relatively low lumen output of the Tank 5's built-in projector 8849

The obvious headline feature is the projector. 8849 says the Tank 5 is the world’s first rugged smartphone with a 2K DLP projector, rated at 220 lumens and a 2048 x 1080 resolution. It has laser autofocus across a 0.5- to 4-m range, plus horizontal and vertical keystone correction up to 45 degrees.

The company recommends a projection distance of 1.5–2 m (6.5 ft) for best results, with up to five hours of projection in normal mode, or six hours in night mode. There’s also a 96-dB speaker for outdoor movies, quick presentations, or shared media. Though at just 220 lumens, don’t expect it to beat daylight – though you might get away with displaying plans or other documents in a shaded corner of the construction site.

Beyond the projector highlight, this phone boasts some unusually serious hardware. The Tank 5 runs on MediaTek’s 4-nm Dimensity 9400e, with 18 GB of RAM, another 18 GB of virtual memory, and 512 GB of UFS 4.0 storage, which you can expand to 2 TB via a microSD card.

The Tank 5 packs its camera array, IR night-vision LEDs, and 1,200-lumen camping light into a chunky rugged body 8849

It ships with Android 16 and five years of security updates, along with Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, either eSIM plus nano-SIM or dual nano-SIM, and USB-C with DP 1.4 Alt Mode if you want to connect an external display. The main screen is a 6.73-inch 3K AMOLED panel, with 1440 x 3200 resolution, a 120-Hz refresh rate, and 3,000-nit peak brightness.

The Tank 5’s battery is just as oversized as the rest of the device. It packs a massive 17,600-mAh cell, with a claimed talk time of up to 65 hours, and 120-W fast charging that 8849 says can refill it in as little as 90 minutes.

It also supports 25-W reverse wired charging so it can double as a mid-size power bank. Despite its massive capacity, the cell remains within legal flight-safe limits, and the internal chemistry is rated to survive ambient extremes from -28 °C to 56 °C (-18 °F to 133 °F).

The imaging setup includes a 50-MP main sensor, a 50-MP telephoto lens, and a 50-MP night-vision unit flanked by four 940-nm IR LEDs for mapping up to 15 m (~50 ft) in total darkness. Beyond those standalone hardware tools, the device integrates a sprawling ecosystem of field-ready software sensors. A built-in digital toolkit opens up access to an onboard barometer, a multi-axis level, an outdoor compass, dual-frequency GPS analytics, and a dedicated underwater camera mode.

Reinforced corners and sealed ports allow the handset to submerge entirely, functioning normally in freezing or high-temperature climates too 8849

The protection rating is IP68/IP69K, with the usual waterproof, dustproof, and shockproof claims that come with a device like this. The trade-off you’re making here is clear: this is a 177.1 x 87 x 33.8-mm ( 6.9 x 3.4 x 1.3-in) phone that weighs 715 g – several times thicker and heavier than a typical flagship phone.

Pre-orders are priced at US$899.99, including an early-bird $100 discount, and shipping is listed for July 10 from regional warehouses.

The Tank 5 is undoubtedly an impressive piece of gear – but the bulk, price, projector brightness, and real-world durability will ultimately decide whether it feels genuinely useful, or just an impressive feat of excess.

TANK 5 — The World's First Rugged Flagship with 2K Projection and Dimensity 9400e

Product page: 8849 Tank 5