V1 Pro monitor for smartphones makes solo filming easier

Recording yourself with a smartphone is simple. Recording yourself using the higher-quality camera on the back of your phone without clipping off half of your face? That's a little more challenging.

The V1 Pro monitor from Cardon aims to solve this problem. Available for backing on Kickstarter, it's a compact display that attaches magnetically to the back of your phone and connects via USB-C, allowing you to see yourself while recording with the rear camera.

The accessory could benefit solo travelers, vloggers, content creators, and anyone who is too shy to ask strangers to take a photo (but also not too shy to pose in front of their phone in public). Measuring 8.8 x 6 x 1 cm (3.46 x 2.41 x 0.39 inches), it’s roughly the size of a credit card, which makes it a good balance between portability and functionality.

The display has four adjustable brightness levels reaching up to 450 nits of brightness, which, according to the creators, is enough to make the images visible even on a bright sunny day.

The remote triggers the shutter from up to 15 meters away. No more blindly tapping the screen. Cardon/Kickstarter

The device also comes with a wireless remote and a tiny magnetic microphone that clips onto your clothing using a magnetic mount. The creators claim that the remote can trigger the camera shutter from up to 15 m (49 ft) away in the city streets or indoors, and from up to 200 m (650 ft) in open, unobstructed areas. It doesn’t require Bluetooth pairing and connects instantly.

Compatible with both recent Android phones and iPhones (iPhone 15 and up, with the exception of the iPhone 16e, iPhone 17e, and iPhone Air), the monitor doesn’t require any companion apps or subscriptions: just plug and play. As long as your phone has a USB-C port and a DisplayPort (DP) Alt Mode, you should be good to go.

The V1 Pro supports video resolutions of up to 4K at 120 fps on iPhones and up to 8K at 40 fps on Android phones. For a more natural image, the device features a mirror flip mode, which can be accessed in one click. Audio latency is rated at 26 ms, which is considered low enough so that most users won’t notice it.

A secondary USB-C port allows you to charge the phone while recording with the connected monitor Cardon/Kickstarter

The microphone takes about 1.5 hours to charge and provides 5.5 hours of use, while the display itself doesn’t have an internal battery. Instead, it draws power directly from the phone. To compensate for that, the V1 Pro has a secondary USB-C port for pass-through charging, so you can connect to a power bank and charge your phone while recording.

According to the creators, the device is rated to operate in the temperature range from 0 °C to 45 °C (32 °F to 113 °F), but it’s not waterproof.

If your phone or phone case already has a magnetic ring, the V1 Pro is compatible with it. If you’re using a selfie stick or tripod with a clamp-style holder, the monitor won’t get in the way as it’s narrow enough.

The V1 Pro can slip into a pocket between uses Cardon/Kickstarter

The device comes with a magnetic microphone, wireless remote, a 13.7-cm (5.4-in) USB-C cable, and a metal ring. Additional accessories, such as a magnetic phone ring stand, tripod, and longer cables, can be purchased separately.

Early-bird backers on Kickstarter can get the monitor for the pledge of US$80, while the planned retail price is $123. Assuming the campaign is successful, shipping is expected to begin in November.

Source: Kickstarter

Note: New Atlas may earn commission from purchases made via links