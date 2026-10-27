Articulated magnetic phone stand mounts your device almost anywhere

Phone stands are a dime a dozen, but this one from hardware brand Orioner promises to make itself more useful than the rest, thanks to a unique design.

The M-Grip magnetically attaches to your phone – using the MagSafe ring on iPhones or the included ring that you can stick to any other model – and provides several ways to stand your device up, beyond just on a table.

The big difference between the M-Grip and other stands is that it's got two big ol' magnets. The first, of course, is for your phone. The other is on its bottom panel. This attaches to any metal surface, like a pole, railing, or fridge.

ORIONER M-Grip: Palm-Sized Aluminum EDC Magnetic Mount

That can expand your options for how you position your phone to shoot vlogs, or make it easier to follow recipes and DIY tutorial videos around your house.

The M-Grip also stands on its base and holds your phone in portrait mode for video calls. Its tripod legs fold out to give the stand more stability when you raise your device up higher, or mount a heavier gadget like a tablet or gaming console.

On a desk, the M-Grip makes for a minimalist stand to prop up your phone to display notifications or help you take video calls Orioner

There's also a fold-out claw that can hook on to handles and ledges, giving you yet another way to use your phone hands-free. This could come in handy on long road trips and flights without personal entertainment screens on board: just hook the M-Grip on the seat in front of you and you've got something to watch.

I like that the M-Grip includes a carabiner mechanism at the top, so you can clip it on to luggage or a backpack strap, and free up room in your pockets.

The fold-out claw helps hook your phone on to ledges and other spots for easy viewing Orioner

The M-Grip folds down to a compact size, measuring 24 mm (0.9 in) thick and weighing just under 4 oz (113 g). Its aluminum build should hold up against plenty of outdoor use, making it worth a look to add to your EDC loadout.

Orioner is crowdfunding the M-Grip on Kickstarter, where it's available at US$39 (down from its $59 expected MSRP). The brand says it's also working on a magnetic ring light to go with this, and you can get both items at $59 (down from $99).

Sticking the M-Grip on poles and railings expands your options for capturing footage outdoors Orioner

All crowdfunding campaigns carry an element of risk, so you'll want to keep that in mind if you choose to back this campaign. For what it's worth, Orioner has successfully launched and shipped several EDC products on Kickstarter, and details the M-Grip's development on its campaign page. I've also had a chance to preview one of its EDC knives this year, and found the build quality and finish impressive.

If all goes to plan, orders are slated to ship worldwide in January 2027, and delivery costs will be calculated once the campaign ends (approximately US$8-$15 per unit, depending on your location).

Source: Kickstarter

Note: New Atlas may earn commission from purchases made via links.