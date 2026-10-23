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Mobile Technology

Armored phone first in class with periscope telephoto lens

By Monica J. White
October 23, 2026
Armored phone first in class with periscope telephoto lens
Attaching the ZoomX G1 teleconverter onto the rear periscope camera pushes the handset's optical focal length to a 230-mm equivalent
Attaching the ZoomX G1 teleconverter onto the rear periscope camera pushes the handset's optical focal length to a 230-mm equivalent
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Attaching the ZoomX G1 teleconverter onto the rear periscope camera pushes the handset's optical focal length to a 230-mm equivalent
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Attaching the ZoomX G1 teleconverter onto the rear periscope camera pushes the handset's optical focal length to a 230-mm equivalent
Mounted on a heavy-duty tripod against a mountain landscape, the XPLORE 6 is configured for long-range outdoor photography
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Mounted on a heavy-duty tripod against a mountain landscape, the XPLORE 6 is configured for long-range outdoor photography
Surrounded by ice cubes, the device highlights its IP68/IP69K water resistance and extreme cold tolerance
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Surrounded by ice cubes, the device highlights its IP68/IP69K water resistance and extreme cold tolerance
The ZoomX G1 teleconverter delivers 10x optical zoom, extending to a massive 225x in hybrid mode
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The ZoomX G1 teleconverter delivers 10x optical zoom, extending to a massive 225x in hybrid mode
The armored back plate reveals reinforced corner bumpers, the rear triple-camera array, and a secondary 1.47-inch display
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The armored back plate reveals reinforced corner bumpers, the rear triple-camera array, and a secondary 1.47-inch display
The full modular ecosystem includes the rugged handset alongside its dedicated camera case, detachable ZoomX G1 lens, desk mount, and wireless earbuds
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The full modular ecosystem includes the rugged handset alongside its dedicated camera case, detachable ZoomX G1 lens, desk mount, and wireless earbuds
View gallery - 6 images

Blackview says that the XPLORE 6 rugged phone is the first in its class to sport a periscope telephoto lens, "bringing flagship-level imaging, performance, and AI capabilities into the rugged smartphone category." You'll also find a 10x teleconverter in the box for even more optical reach.

The Blackview XPLORE 6 is a 5G handset aimed at people who need something tougher than the average smartphone, and don't mind adding a little bulk and weight to the pocket in order to get it. Its maker claims that it’s the first rugged flagship with a true periscope telephoto, which is a more distinctive hook than the usual AI-heavy marketing we’ve seen of late.

The headline addition is an external lens attachment that extends the camera's optical reach far beyond what standard rugged handsets offer.

The ZoomX G1 teleconverter delivers 10x optical zoom, extending to a massive 225x in hybrid mode
The ZoomX G1 teleconverter delivers 10x optical zoom, extending to a massive 225x in hybrid mode

It still keeps the oversized battery and armored build we expect from the category, essentially trying to combine camera-flagship optics with a phone you wouldn’t mind bouncing off a rock.

The periscope telephoto is where the XPLORE 6 really separates itself from the crowd. Its 50-MP Samsung JN5 sensor offers a 70-mm-equivalent focal length, 3x optical zoom, optical and electronic image stabilization, and a 12-cm macro mode.

The box also includes the company’s ZoomX G1 teleconverter, which physically latches onto the phone and pushes the system to a claimed 230-mm equivalent with 10x optical zoom, extending to 225x with hybrid zoom. Blackview says the setup can pick out subjects from kilometers away, although that extreme-distance performance will depend heavily on visibility and shooting conditions.

The other cameras aren’t exactly neglected, either. It includes a 50-MP OV50H main sensor that measures 1/1.3 inches, a 50-MP 118-degree ultrawide, and a 50-MP selfie camera.

The armored back plate reveals reinforced corner bumpers, the rear triple-camera array, and a secondary 1.47-inch display
The armored back plate reveals reinforced corner bumpers, the rear triple-camera array, and a secondary 1.47-inch display

Aside from the optics, the device is still truly a rugged phone. To accommodate its massive 12,000-mAh silicon-carbon battery, the chassis measures 18.2 mm (0.72 in) thick and the handset weighs in at 428 g (15.1 oz). It’s certainly heavy compared to conventional flagships, but that bulk buys IP68/IP69K ingress protection, MIL-STD-810H durability, 120-W wired charging, and survival in up to 2 meters (6.5 ft) of water for 30 minutes.

Underneath all that armor, however, the specs are decidedly high-end. It runs MediaTek’s Dimensity 9400+ octa-core processor with 18 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and either 512 GB or 1 TB of UFS 4.1 storage, backed by vapor-chamber cooling. The main display is a 6.73-inch 3.2K AMOLED with an adaptive 120-Hz refresh rate. There’s also a 1.47-inch rear AMOLED for basic information and (usefully) selfie previews when using the main camera.

Wi-Fi 7, dual 5G/eSIM support and Android 16-based DokeOS 5.3 are also integrated, alongside Gemini and Blackview’s own Doke AI tools.

Mounted on a heavy-duty tripod against a mountain landscape, the XPLORE 6 is configured for long-range outdoor photography
Mounted on a heavy-duty tripod against a mountain landscape, the XPLORE 6 is configured for long-range outdoor photography

All this premium hardware comes at a suitably premium price. Blackview lists early-bird pricing at US$1,399 for the 512 GB model and $1,599 for the 1 TB model. The store currently lists it as a pre-order, with shipping expected around December time. Buyers can put down a 10% deposit now and pay the balance before dispatch. Regional pricing varies.

With the XPLORE 6, you’re paying mainstream flagship money for a firmly non-mainstream phone – but few conventional smartphones are built to shrug off a dunking and then have a 230-mm-equivalent lens bolted onto the back.

Product page: Blackview XPLORE 6

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Mobile TechnologyRuggedPhotographysmartphonesZoom
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Monica J. White
Monica J. White
Monica is a tech journalist with over a decade of experience. Computing is her main area of interest, and she loves building her own PCs and tracking all the latest innovations. A UK native, Monica now lives in Poland with her fluffy dog and her endless pile of electronics.

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