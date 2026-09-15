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Mobile Technology

Versatile display recreates your comfy desk setup on the road – wirelessly

By Abhimanyu Ghoshal
September 15, 2026
Versatile display recreates your comfy desk setup on the road – wirelessly
4URPC's portable display extends your workspace on the go – and then some
4URPC's portable display extends your workspace on the go – and then some
View 5 Images
4URPC's portable display extends your workspace on the go – and then some
1/5
4URPC's portable display extends your workspace on the go – and then some
The built-in kickstand folds out to prop up the display in portrait and landscape modes
2/5
The built-in kickstand folds out to prop up the display in portrait and landscape modes
The screen can serve as an external monitor to extend your desktop, and works wired or wirelessly
3/5
The screen can serve as an external monitor to extend your desktop, and works wired or wirelessly
With its built-in battery, the display can run wirelessly for 4-5 hours of typical use
4/5
With its built-in battery, the display can run wirelessly for 4-5 hours of typical use
You can wirelessly mirror your phone or tablet on the display, and interact with the connected device via the touchscreen
5/5
You can wirelessly mirror your phone or tablet on the display, and interact with the connected device via the touchscreen
View gallery - 5 images

I'm most productive when I work from my home office because I have the luxury of an external monitor alongside my laptop screen. That gives me two displays for multitasking with various apps side by side, and it makes everything from writing to editing video much quicker.

The 4URPC portable monitor is designed to let you take a similar setup wherever you go for work, whether it's a coworking space in town, a remote location for field work, or your hotel room while on vacation.

4URPC: 15.6" Wireless Touchscreen Portable Monitor

Like others on the market, this is a roomy 15.6-inch 1080p IPS screen – but it's got a couple of neat tricks up its sleeve. For starters, it supports both wired and wireless connectivity. That means you can simply mirror your phone or tablet's screen, and you can freely place the display anywhere you like.

That's handy for showing colleagues and clients a presentation deck or photos and videos, and making it easier for them to view that content without squinting at your phone. Plus, its built-in speaker can handle any audio you play from your connected device. The 4,000-mAh built-in battery should last four to five hours on a full charge.

4URPC's display is also a touchscreen, so you can swipe and scroll on it to interact with your device.

You can wirelessly mirror your phone or tablet on the display, and interact with the connected device via the touchscreen
You can wirelessly mirror your phone or tablet on the display, and interact with the connected device via the touchscreen

These features make it easy to ditch your laptop if you prefer. You can simply carry the screen and a compact keyboard, and work from anywhere using your phone. 4URPC confirms that Samsung's DeX system – which gives you a full desktop experience for Android apps – works wirelessly on this too.

Of course, if you need your laptop for more demanding tasks, this is handy for extending your display and giving you more room for your apps.

The screen can serve as an external monitor to extend your desktop, and works wired or wirelessly
The screen can serve as an external monitor to extend your desktop, and works wired or wirelessly

The screen manages a 60-Hz refresh rate, 85-degree viewing angles, 250 nits of brightness, and covers 63% of the sRGB color gamut. That should be fine for most tasks, as well for watching movies and YouTube – but I wouldn't choose this for photo and video editing where you need colors to be reproduced accurately.

The monitor comes in at 2.1 lb (950 g), and has a kickstand so you can prop it up in landscape or portrait mode.

With its built-in battery, the display can run wirelessly for 4-5 hours of typical use
With its built-in battery, the display can run wirelessly for 4-5 hours of typical use

4URPC is crowdfunding this on Kickstarter, where it's available at US$219 (discounted from its expected MSRP of $399).

That's a fair bit more than similar-sized alternatives from AOC ($50) and Lenovo ($150), but those don't support wireless connectivity or touch input. There's also this upcoming model from Uperfect which promises the aforementioned features and 100% sRGB coverage (currently at $199.99 while on pre-order, retails at $279.99), but it's a bit heftier at 3.2 lb (1.45 kg).

All crowdfunding campaigns carry an element of risk, so you'll want to keep that in mind if you choose to back this campaign. That said, 4URPC has been in the accessories business for a while now, has previously launched and shipped five other products on Kickstarter – including a wireless display transmitter – and sells a range of desktop products like USB hubs and docking stations via its online store.

If all goes to plan, orders are slated to ship worldwide in December, and delivery costs will be calculated once the campaign ends ($21 for US orders).

Source: Kickstarter

Note: New Atlas may earn commission from purchases made via links.

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Mobile TechnologyGadgetsMonitorPortableKickstarter
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Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu has been a trusted voice in the science, technology, transport innovations, startup and AI spaces for more than a decade at several global outlets, including three and a half years as the managing editor at TNW. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics, Psychology and Sociology. When he's not writing about breakthroughs in science and tech, he's usually out motorcycling around South India.

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