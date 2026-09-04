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Mobile Technology

Xiaomi’s new mid-rangers pack batteries up to 10,000-mAh

By Monica J. White
September 04, 2026
Xiaomi’s new mid-rangers pack batteries up to 10,000-mAh
The REDMI Note 17 series features a refreshed rear shell design and dual camera housing, led by the high-capacity Pro Max variant
The REDMI Note 17 series features a refreshed rear shell design and dual camera housing, led by the high-capacity Pro Max variant
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An internal hardware rendering shows us how the high-density silicon-carbon battery cell fills the majority of the phone’s inner chassis
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An internal hardware rendering shows us how the high-density silicon-carbon battery cell fills the majority of the phone’s inner chassis
A layered render shows the toughened Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 sheet shielding the front display from impact and scratches
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A layered render shows the toughened Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 sheet shielding the front display from impact and scratches
The REDMI Note 17 series features a refreshed rear shell design and dual camera housing, led by the high-capacity Pro Max variant
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The REDMI Note 17 series features a refreshed rear shell design and dual camera housing, led by the high-capacity Pro Max variant
The front panel houses a 120 Hz AMOLED display capable of reaching peak brightness levels up to 3,500 nits
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The front panel houses a 120 Hz AMOLED display capable of reaching peak brightness levels up to 3,500 nits
The Pro models carry IP66/IP68/IP69 ratings, allowing the camera to remain fully functional while submerged underwater
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The Pro models carry IP66/IP68/IP69 ratings, allowing the camera to remain fully functional while submerged underwater
View gallery - 5 images

Xiaomi’s REDMI Note 17 lineup just landed last week, with four models: the Note 17, Note 17 5G, Note 17 Pro 5G, and the first-ever Note 17 Pro Max 5G.

All it takes is a quick glance to see what Xiaomi is emphasizing here: endurance. The company is pushing its mid-range smartphone family into territory that was, until pretty recently, mostly reserved for chunky rugged phones (though naturally, these devices’ batteries are often significantly larger).

The Pro Max packs a 10,000-mAh silicon-carbon battery (with 16% silicon content), while certain markets get a 9,210-mAh variant engineered for the same long-term battery performance.

The Note series has now passed 500 million shipments worldwide. Riding on this wave of success, Xiaomi seems to be betting that these huge capacities can make their way out of niche status and into the mainstream. And it might be right: if modern battery chemistry keeps pushing capacity further without compromising much on compactness, there’s no reason it shouldn’t.

The front panel houses a 120 Hz AMOLED display capable of reaching peak brightness levels up to 3,500 nits
The front panel houses a 120 Hz AMOLED display capable of reaching peak brightness levels up to 3,500 nits

In terms of real-world longevity, that flagship battery is rated for up to three days of use per charge (and that’s without using any sort of power-saving mode). This is paired with 100W HyperCharge; Xiaomi says a 20-minute top-up provides enough juice for a full day, while 27W reverse charging lets the phone double as a small emergency power bank. The device’s lab figures include up to 40 hours of video playback, 24 hours of navigation, and 21 hours of gaming.

The pack is managed by Xiaomi’s Surge G2 battery system and is rated to retain at least 80% of its capacity after 1,600 charge cycles (roughly six years of typical use, according to the company).

The rest of the range is no slouch in the endurance department, either. The Note 17 Pro 5G gets an 8,340-mAh battery, 67W input, 22.5W reverse charging, and a Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 processor.

Both the Note 17 5G and the base Note 17 step down to 7,700-mAh (for reference, many mainstream smartphones still hover around the 5,000-mAh mark), with 45W charging and 22.5W reverse charging. The former uses a Snapdragon 4 Gen 4, while the latter gets a Snapdragon 6s 4G Gen 2. Both entry-level models feature Xiaomi’s Titan Battery System alongside 5-star battery performance ratings from TÜV SÜD.

The Pro models carry IP66/IP68/IP69 ratings, allowing the camera to remain fully functional while submerged underwater
The Pro models carry IP66/IP68/IP69 ratings, allowing the camera to remain fully functional while submerged underwater

The two Pro models get tougher hardware, too. Both use 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED displays with 120-Hz refresh rates, peak brightness of 3,500 nits, and Gorilla Glass Victus 2. Beyond that, they carry IP66/IP68/IP69/IP69K ratings, have passed Xiaomi’s 2-m (6.6-ft), 72-hour water-resistance testing, and were SGS-tested for 3-m (9.8-ft) drops onto granite.

Beyond durability testing, Xiaomi claims the Pro models are the first devices to earn TÜV SÜD’s overall 5-star Titan Quality Certification covering battery health, drop protection, and water resistance.

The Pro Max adds a Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 processor, a 50-MP OIS main camera, a 32-MP selfie camera, and a photochromic Cloud Blush finish. The standard models take it down a notch with 6.99-inch FHD+ AMOLED displays, Gorilla Glass 7i, and IP65 protection.

Pricing starts at US$249 for the Note 17, $299 for the Note 17 5G, $399 for the Pro 5G, and $499 for the Pro Max 5G. Make sure to check the REDMI Note 17 site for your region, though: configurations and availability do vary by market.

The Pro Max is the one that gets the attention, cramming near-power-bank levels of capacity into a fairly standard-looking smartphone. But there may be a bigger shift in play here: Xiaomi is treating multi-day endurance and longer ownership cycles as mid-range expectations rather than premium extras – hopefully setting a standard other manufacturers will follow (though I’m not holding my breath for that one).

Source: Xiaomi

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Mobile TechnologyXiaomismartphonesBatteries
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Monica J. White
Monica J. White
Monica is a tech journalist with over a decade of experience. Computing is her main area of interest, and she loves building her own PCs and tracking all the latest innovations. A UK native, Monica now lives in Poland with her fluffy dog and her endless pile of electronics.

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