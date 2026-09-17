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Mobile Technology

The smallest mouse money can buy doubles as a remote control

By Abhimanyu Ghoshal
September 17, 2026
The smallest mouse money can buy doubles as a remote control
The TimeXplayer V2 features a compact, flat design that makes it ridiculously easy to pack
The TimeXplayer V2 features a compact, flat design that makes it ridiculously easy to pack
View 3 Images
The TimeXplayer V2 features a compact, flat design that makes it ridiculously easy to pack
1/3
The TimeXplayer V2 features a compact, flat design that makes it ridiculously easy to pack
This mouse is truly tiny
2/3
This mouse is truly tiny
You can use the V2 like a regular mouse complete with a clickable wheel – and even scroll through TikTok on your phone
3/3
You can use the V2 like a regular mouse complete with a clickable wheel – and even scroll through TikTok on your phone
View gallery - 3 images

This isn't the smallest mouse ever made – that honor, as far as I can tell, goes to this 3D-printed number from YouTuber juskim – but it's arguably the tiniest one available to regular consumers. If you're serious about traveling light, it's worth a look.

The oddly named TimeXplayer V2 from Mivix appears to be about half the size of a regular mouse, but its flat design makes it a lot less bulky than conventional mice that are ergonomically designed to fill your palm when you grip them.

That does mean you'll compromise on comfort with the V2, but it shouldn't be much of a bother if you only use it sparingly for everyday tasks on the go.

TIMEXPLAYER : A 38g Mini Multi-Device Wireless Mouse

The V2 weighs just 1.34 oz (38 g) and is only half an inch thick (13.5 mm), which means it'll easily slip into your pocket or any gear bag without taking up too much room.

It still packs all the functionality you expect from a compact mouse, and then some. You've got two buttons, another for adjusting sensitivity from 1,000 to 4,000 DPI, a clickable scroll wheel, and four configurable scroll speeds.

This mouse is truly tiny
This mouse is truly tiny

Like most modern mice, you can connect the V2 to desktops and mobile devices via a USB-C cable, an included 2.4-GHz wireless dongle (which, impressively, fits inside the mouse), or Bluetooth (two devices).

What's especially neat about this model is it doubles as a remote for scrolling TikTok on your phone or tablet. The compact form factor makes it perfect for when you want to just kick back and enjoy vertical videos with one hand; just prop up your mobile device on a stand and you're sorted.

You can use the V2 like a regular mouse complete with a clickable wheel – and even scroll through TikTok on your phone
You can use the V2 like a regular mouse complete with a clickable wheel – and even scroll through TikTok on your phone

With that, the V2 is a handy addition to any digital nomad or remote worker's setup – and it's worth taking along on vacation too.

Mivix is crowdfunding the V2 on Kickstarter, where it's available for as little as US$49 (discounted from its expected $85 MSRP).

TIMEXPLAYER V2 Single-Take Video

All crowdfunding campaigns carry an element of risk, so you'll want to keep that in mind if you choose to back this campaign. This appears to be the brand's first project on the platform. For what it's worth, Mivix has so far raised more than $10,000 from over 170 backers for this one, and has footage of the mouse in action (which you can see above). It's also detailed the V2's development and testing on its campaign page.

If all goes to plan, orders are slated to ship worldwide in November, and delivery costs will be calculated once the campaign ends.

Source: Kickstarter

Note: New Atlas may earn commission from purchases made via links.

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Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu has been a trusted voice in the science, technology, transport innovations, startup and AI spaces for more than a decade at several global outlets, including three and a half years as the managing editor at TNW. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics, Psychology and Sociology. When he's not writing about breakthroughs in science and tech, he's usually out motorcycling around South India.

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