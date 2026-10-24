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Mobile Technology

Modular phone promises total privacy at the flick of a switch

By Abhimanyu Ghoshal
October 23, 2026
Modular phone promises total privacy at the flick of a switch
This 50-megapixel rear camera is the only shooter on the Wink – so it's not for everyone
This 50-megapixel rear camera is the only shooter on the Wink – so it's not for everyone
View 6 Images
The Brax Wink lets you disable its mobile antennas, Wi-Fi, sensors, and more using its physical switch
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The Brax Wink lets you disable its mobile antennas, Wi-Fi, sensors, and more using its physical switch
Brax is going for a modular approach to the Wink's industrial design
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Brax is going for a modular approach to the Wink's industrial design
You can configure which hardware and services the privacy switch toggles on and off
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You can configure which hardware and services the privacy switch toggles on and off
This 50-megapixel rear camera is the only shooter on the Wink – so it's not for everyone
4/6
This 50-megapixel rear camera is the only shooter on the Wink – so it's not for everyone
The Wink gets mid-tier specs and promises to support a battery that can be swapped in place of the keyboard
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The Wink gets mid-tier specs and promises to support a battery that can be swapped in place of the keyboard
The physical keyboard promises a tactile feel, and supports swiping to scroll through on-screen content
6/6
The physical keyboard promises a tactile feel, and supports swiping to scroll through on-screen content
View gallery - 6 images

Most modular phones are all about the swappable hardware or their repairability. But Brax's upcoming model takes a slightly different approach: it's going for maximum privacy.

The Brax Wink features a BlackBerry-style design with the front split between a 4-inch display and a full physical keyboard. That bottom half can be swapped out for an extra battery.

The phone runs on a de-Googled version of Android called BraxOS. That means it has the same foundation as the popular OS, but you won't require a Google account to use it, and your phone activity won't be tracked for collecting analytics and delivering ads. It's open source, so anyone can audit it on GitHub.

Introducing Brax Wink: A Private Mobile Communicator

That's not all: a physical switch on the side of the phone lets you turn off the mobile network, microphones, camera, location, sensors, and more for the whole device.

Brax also operates an end-to-end encrypted calling and texting service exclusively for its devices; the company says no-one will be able to access the contents of your communication through this channel. If you need it, there's a data-only mode that blocks calls and texts, and only allows VoIP calls and messaging services through.

You can configure which hardware and services the privacy switch toggles on and off
You can configure which hardware and services the privacy switch toggles on and off

The Wink can also wipe your data when a specific condition is met. That could be the use of a duress password, one too many failed unlock attempts, or simply every time the device is restarted.

With this sort of feature set, the Wink will likely attract people who value control over their data and who gets to see it.

It might also interest people who want a simple, compact phone with a nice keyboard and a utilitarian design. The keys look like they'll offer decent tactile feedback as you type, and you can also swipe across them to scroll through on-screen content.

The physical keyboard promises a tactile feel, and supports swiping to scroll through on-screen content
The physical keyboard promises a tactile feel, and supports swiping to scroll through on-screen content

Beyond that, this is a mid-tier handset at best. It'll get the new octa-core MediaTek MT8875 chip, 8-GB RAM, 128-GB onboard storage, support for an additional 1 TB with its microSD card slot, a 4-inch OLED touchscreen, a 3.5-mm audio jack, a single 50-megapixel rear camera, and software updates until 2032.

There's no front camera or a fingerprint sensor, so you'll miss the ability to make video calls, and you'll need a password or PIN to unlock your phone every time.

The Brax Wink lets you disable its mobile antennas, Wi-Fi, sensors, and more using its physical switch
The Brax Wink lets you disable its mobile antennas, Wi-Fi, sensors, and more using its physical switch

Also worth noting: the phone is a bit thicker than most other mainstream models at 10 mm. We don't yet know what it'll weigh, and what kind of battery life you can expect. The modular battery accessory hasn't been specced either, and isn't available to pre-order with the phone right away.

If the name Brax sounds familiar, it might be from our coverage of the company's open_slate tablet we covered earlier this year. That model was crowdfunded on Indiegogo, but deliveries have been delayed by a couple of months to December.

The Wink gets mid-tier specs and promises to support a battery that can be swapped in place of the keyboard
The Wink gets mid-tier specs and promises to support a battery that can be swapped in place of the keyboard

You'll want to keep that in mind if you're keen on the Wink. It's expected to retail at US$700, but you can pre-order one from the July 2027 batch now for $449 upfront. Alternatively, a $30 deposit will get you on the list for batch two (due next September), but that'll cost a total of $550.

Find the Wink on Brax's site.

Brax is going for a modular approach to the Wink's industrial design
Brax is going for a modular approach to the Wink's industrial design

If you're looking for something more familiar, the easily repairable Fairphone 6+ is now available stateside. For a more unique device, check out the Sidephone, which lets you swap out its T9 keypad for an iPod-style click wheel or a keyboard with more buttons. BlackBerry fans might be into the Minimal Phone 2 or the Unihertz Titan 2 Elite that came out this year.

Source: Brax Tech

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Mobile TechnologySmartphonesModularPrivacyKeyboard
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Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu has been a trusted voice in the science, technology, transport innovations, startup and AI spaces for more than a decade at several global outlets, including three and a half years as the managing editor at TNW. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics, Psychology and Sociology. When he's not writing about breakthroughs in science and tech, he's usually out motorcycling around South India.

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