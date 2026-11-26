Without a whole lot of competition right now, RedMagic has established itself as the go-to gaming phone brand. And with the latest model, the RedMagic 12 Pro, the company proves that even with an absence of competitors, it’s not getting complacent.

It wasn’t too long ago we covered the 11 Pro – and only a few months since I was sold on RedMagic’s impressive tablet – so these folk are not slowing down with releases anytime soon.

The 12 Pro's packaging is as sleek as its contents New Atlas

Before getting into the specs, the 12 Pro isn’t a groundbreaking leap from its predecessor, but it does have some important upgrades, particularly around its battery life and everyday use beyond simply gaming. The screen is brighter and bolder, making it more adaptable for outdoor use, too.

Out of the box, you’ll notice it’s a sleek and sturdy device, built with an aluminum frame and Gorilla Glass 7i. At 163 x 76 x 8.6 mm (6.42 x 2.99 x 0.34 in), the phone is more streamlined than the 11 Pro, and slightly lighter at 223 g (7.87 oz). Fortunately, it doesn't sacrifice screen size, retaining the 6.85-in size – but with a faster refresh rate (185 Hz) and vividness (capped at 1,900 nits but with up to 5,000 nits in smaller areas of high-definition highlights) for its AMOLED 2,688 x 1,216-pixel display.

The phone also comes with a standard USB-C charger and tool to open the nano-SIM tray New Atlas

The 12 Pro has upgraded its battery from 7,500-mAh to 8,400-mAh capacity. This may not seem huge, but it translates to around 10% more endurance – so a couple of hours of intense gameplay or several days of between charges if you’re only using the smartphone casually.

Personally, I don’t have a whole lot of time for long gaming sessions with demanding titles that push the phone’s capabilities, so I can attest to it lasting easily a few days on a single charge. And it supports up to 80-W wired and wireless fast charging, which is impressive compared to many other top-line smartphones.

Another improvement is the step up in durability. With IP68/IP69 protection, you don’t have to worry about it being caught in heavy rain or even submerged in water. A lot of gaming phones are compromised in this area, because they have open vents for cooling that make them vulnerable to the elements. The trade-off can be the heat generated, however, but RedMagic has worked hard to offer users the best of both worlds here – which is no easy feat.

The phone runs off Android 17 and has Bluetooth 6.0 capabilities, so you’ll likely get a more stable and fluid experience with the 12 Pro when, for example, you’re connected to earbuds or headphones that have the same level of wireless connectivity.

Inside, the 12 Pro packs a smaller 2-nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset – one of the fastest on the market in 2026 – which offers impressive speed and efficiency for a smartphone. However, compared to the already speedy 3-nm chip in the 11 Pro, you may only notice the difference if you’re using the phone for more demanding gaming. What you will notice is the more streamlined look of the liquid cooling system (which comes in addition to an internal 25,500-RPM fan). The distinctive blue cooling liquid circulating when switched on is now a dual system, not just the singular loop seen in the 11 Pro.

The internal liquid cooling system works hard to keep its powerful chipset from overheating RedMagic

Interestingly, to provide the full-screen gameplay, the 12 Pro is able to hide all its cameras – front and back – either beneath the display or flush to the phone's glass (as is the case with the rear array). We all know by now that this phone is primarily designed for gaming might, so across the models the cameras have been a feature but not a highlight, let's say.

Here, there's a dual rear pair – 50-MP main camera and 50-MP ultrawide lens – which performs better than the 11 Pro in consistent lighting, but it's not great in shadows or where a high degree of contrast is required. I found the 16-MP under-screen display front camera not too bad, particularly in portrait mode – or better than expected, at least. Again, video feels more dependent on the environment; not so good at night, reliable in bright daylight. You'll be able to capture 8K at 30 frames per second (fps) and 4K at 120 fps with the rear cameras, and 1080-pixel footage in selfie mode.

RedMagic has been pretty clear in its focus, and the camera has not been it. So it's fine for quick snaps and short clips but it's not something you'd buy the 12 Pro for. I imagine that shifting focus – no pun intended – to camera performance would hamper design and cause a pretty big bump in price.

I did take some decent photos, however seamless transferring from Android to iOS is something I am yet to master. So I'll spare you the photo of a photo, as it looks worse than it actually is.

There's next-level customization to the 12 Pro that goes far beyond its gaming platform New Atlas

The RedMagic Game Space has a built-in Steam emulator, meaning if you have a Steam account, you simply log in and download to the phone. Some users have noted needing different emulator apps (like Android's DroidDeck) to run specific titles, but such issues appear to be game-specific and likely patched with updates. There are also two 520-Hz shoulder triggers built into the hardware – and you can buy an additional gaming fitout on the site's accessories store.

It's also worth noting that the powerful chipset is likely going to generate serious heat when you're pushing it during gameplay. While it doesn't impact the games as such, with play remaining consistent, it may affect comfort in holding the device. Like I said, I didn't experience any heat issues, but demanding titles over long periods are likely to put some strain on even this advanced and improved cooling system.

The native sound also seems better than the 11 Pro, with more balance coming from the two 1115E stereo speakers (the phone also comes with Dolby Atmos support if needed).

The shoulder triggers are flush to the top corners of the phone when held horizontally for gaming RedMagic

The 12 Pro comes in three formats (12 GB RAM with 256 GB storage, 16 GB RM and 512 GB storage, and 16 GB RAM with 1 TB storage), and two colors, Nightfreeze and Subzero. Prices start at US$949 for the 12 GB Nightfreeze model. And while the prices overall are a bit of a jump from the 11 Pro, the upgraded, powerful chipset and sleek design makes it a much more enjoyable and speedy experience as a smartphone overall – even before you load a game.

You can read more about the phone's specifications and view some gameplay videos on the RedMagic site.

Source: RedMagic