Six years after launching its Long Time No See portable CD player, Ninm Lab is giving its transparent throwback another go-around. The Long Time No See Too keeps the jewel-case-inspired body and its intentionally visible disc, leaning into the type of retro tech appeal that we’ve seen creeping back into today's consumer gadgets.

The key change is the quirky circular magnetic speaker that you can detach from the player, giving the new model a little more versatility than a conventional portable CD player.

The timing isn’t as unusual as it may seem – CDs and other forms of physical media have been receiving renewed interest in recent months. And on the back of this resurgence, Ninm is betting that there’s room for a product that combines the ritual of picking and playing a disc with the convenience of modern wireless listening.

Propped upright on a desk, the Long Time No See Too showcases its jewel-case-inspired transparent chassis and Vivid Red magnetic speaker alongside a smartphone streaming audio via Bluetooth 5.3 NINM Lab

Available in Translucent White or Vivid Red, the 84.2 g (2.97 oz) circular module creates a striking contrast against the transparent chassis. Unlike the original’s full-size speaker cover with dual 40-mm drivers, this unit houses a built-in subwoofer that Ninm says delivers deeper bass and fuller sound.

The player itself weighs 341.5 g (12 oz) and measures 138 x 138 x 32 mm (5.4 x 5.4 x 1.3 in). A new LED display sits alongside the exposed disc, showing playback information, Bluetooth connectivity, and operating status.

Arguably, one of the most useful upgrades is two-way Bluetooth 5.3. While the original model only used Bluetooth 5.0 to transmit CD audio outward to wireless headphones or speakers, the new version works in both directions: you can now also transmit audio from a smartphone (or any other Bluetooth-compatible device) to the CD player.

That means it can double as a Bluetooth entertainment hub for streaming music, podcasts and other audio, while retaining a 3.5-mm output for wired headphones or speakers. Effectively, the Long Time No See Too has found a new way to make itself useful even when there isn’t a CD spinning inside.

"In 2020, NINM Lab introduced its first Long Time No See CD Player. Six years later, as physical music experiences find renewed appreciation in the digital age, NINM Lab introduces Long Time No See Too, an upgraded CD Player & Bluetooth Speaker Combo that builds on the original design" NINM Lab

Power now comes through USB-C rather than Micro USB, although two AA batteries remain an option for portable play. Compatible Ni-MH rechargeable cells can also be charged directly inside the player.

The original’s magnetic mounting system is back, so you can stick it on to suitable metal surfaces. Playback supports standard CDs, CD-Rs and CD-RWs, including discs containing MP3 files. Not every specification has improved, though: CD anti-shock protection is down from 60 seconds on the original to just 15, although MP3 playback still gets 120 seconds.

The Long Time No See Too CD player and BT speaker combo is available through Ninm Lab’s website for HK$988 (around US$127). The original raised HK$732,450 (around US$94,000) from 872 Kickstarter backers in 2020.

In the streaming era, it’s hard to call a CD player essential. But that’s probably missing the point. Ninm’s latest creation has the hands-on charm of physical music, while giving it a useful job between albums to boot.

Source: Ninm Lab