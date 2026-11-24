This newfangled gadget looks like a treat for sneakerheads, as well as active families who get their shoes dirty often.

The Brolan ClearX is an all-in-one shoe cleaning system that promises to wash, dry, and sanitize your footwear. Just place your shoes on the included supports, pop them into the machine, and they'll be ready to wear in 90 minutes.

ClearX: Fully Automated Shoe Care: Wash, Dry & Sanitize

The ClearX starts by measuring your shoe length to choose the right cleaning program. It then goes to work with a three-axis robotic arm that applies consistent contact pressure with velvet sleeved rollers across the shoe surface – along with cleaning solution and jets of bubble-infused water to lift dirt and oils from every nook and cranny.

The sensor-equipped rollers gently wipe off dirt while the shoes rotate on individual supports, so the machine doesn't miss a spot. A standard cleaning cycle uses about 1 liter of water that's circulated throughout the process, and dirty water is collected in a separate tank.

A 3-axis robotic arm along with a 12-motor architecture delicately washes and wipes your shoes using bubble-infused jets of water Brolan

Next, its airflow helps dry the shoes inside and out at a low temperature of 122 °F (50 °C). This avoids damaging your shoes' materials and adhesives, and doesn't cause shrinking or deformation.

Finally, the ClearX circulates ozone through the shoe chamber to target odor-causing bacteria and sanitize your shoes before you slip them on. You can see the entire process in the clip below.

Brolan ClearX | A Step-by-step Guide

Brolan says its machine can tackle light dust to heavy dirt and grime without breaking a sweat. That means you can use it on your valuable sneaker collection, as well as sports shoes and footwear for outdoor work.

The system is designed to clean shoes made from leather, coated materials, canvas, patent leather, fabrics, and mixed materials. As you'd expect, so-called genuine leather, nubuck, and suede are a no-go. You also won't be able to fit some high heels and especially tall boots.

The ClearX takes all the hard scrubbing and careful maintenance of your beloved shoes off your hands. You don't need to remove the laces before placing your shoes inside it. Its shoe supports fit everything from from kids' sizes of 155 mm (US toddlers' size 8) up to 290 mm (US men's size 11) in length. Plus, you can run three different wash modes depending on how dirty your shoes are – or simply dry them out from a soak in the rain.

You can run three different wash cycles from 30-120 minutes, as well as a drying cycle for when your shoes get wet in the rain Brolan

This sounds like it'd be great for folks with large collections of sneakers who want to keep their kicks in pristine condition. If it works as advertised, this could also take the guesswork out of caring for your shoes: you won't have to worry about whether you're cleaning them correctly or damaging them in the process.

The system is also designed to be easy to set up and live with. You can manually fill the clean water tank, so there's no plumbing involved. Brolan is finalizing the formulation for a cleaning solution, but you won't need to use it for everyday cleaning cycles. The company also says it won't get too loud, maxing out at about 56 dB during washing.

Shenzhen, China-based Brolan is crowdfunding the ClearX on Kickstarter, where it's currently available at US$550, down from its $899 expected MSRP.

All crowdfunding campaigns carry an element of risk, so you'll want to keep that in mind if you choose to back this campaign. For what it's worth, Brolan has detailed the ClearX's development and production on its campaign page, and blown past its funding goal with nearly $400,000 in pledges.

If all goes to plan, orders are slated to ship worldwide in June 2027, and delivery costs will be calculated once the campaign ends.

Source: Kickstarter