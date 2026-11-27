It's that time of year again. We've rounded up some of the most enticing Black Friday deals on gadgets out there that have me stretching my budget for the holidays.

In this roundup, you'll find budget-friendly stocking stuffers as well as more indulgent tech upgrades. These are all on Amazon's US store, so it should be easy to shop and have them delivered in time for gifting this season.

Xteink X4 Classic e-reader

The tiny Xteink X4 Classic works with several DRM-free ebook formats, including PDF Xteink

I love me an e-reader, and this 4.3-inch one's small enough to magnetically snap on to the back of your phone – so you always have an easy-on-the-eyes display to enjoy your new favorite bestseller with. Best of all, it works with DRM-free ebooks that you own outright, unlike those from the Kindle store. Use the mobile app to wirelessly transfer books from your phone, or cart them from your PC over USB.

Get one for $54.87 (down from $89).

Aulumu G05 Pro magnetic phone kickstand

The sleek Aulumu G05 Pro aluminum phone stand is also a multitool Aulumu

Aulumu's entire range of phone accessories is on sale, but I'm particularly drawn to this cleverly designed aluminum multitool. It combines a magnetic kickstand for your phone with a utility knife, a screwdriver, a saw blade, and a SIM ejector pin. That helps keeps essential tools on you while maintaining a low profile.

Order a G05 Pro for $28.78 (down from $35.98).

Iniu Outdoor Rugged 20000 power bank

Iniu's Rugged 20000 power bank does 65-W charging and includes a handy flashlight Iniu

This power bank's built to brave the great outdoors with you. It'll survive drops and being immersed in water, top off your gadgets at a quick 65 W, illuminate your surroundings with a four-mode flashlight, and attach to your gear with a carabiner and D-ring. And with 20,000 mAh, you'll be able to fully charge an iPhone 17 Pro thrice.

Snap one up for $69.29 (down from $76.99).

Nothing Ear (3a) wireless earphones

Nothing's Ear (3a) buds boast impressive performance and look great to boot Nothing

I've been pretty happy with my Soundcore buds from a couple of years ago, but Nothing's Ear (3a) that came out this June are seriously tempting me to misplace my current pair – especially on sale. They look great in their transparent case, score high points on audio and noise cancelation, and charge quickly. The distinctive yellow colorway is particularly eye-catching.

Get these at just $69 (down from $99).

Bose QuietComfort Headphones (2nd Gen)

Bose's 2nd gen QuietComfort headphones are perfect for frequent travel Bose

These cans have earned rave reviews for their comfortable headband and earcups that allow for long listening sessions, solid audio performance, and top-of-the-line noise cancelation. If you travel often, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better pair at this discounted price.

Grab a pair for only $199 (down from $359).

Apple Watch Series 12

The Apple Watch Series 12 promises better heart monitoring, new smart features, and quick charging Apple

The Apple Watch has always been a solid choice as a do-it-all smartwatch, and the current-gen Series 12 adds a bevy of features to the package. The new S11 chip delivers better heart monitoring and introduces a readiness score, listens for sounds like a doorbell to alert you, and improves Siri's capabilities. It'll charge more quickly than previous models, so the one-day battery life should be less of a bother.

The 42-mm model is available at $299 (down from $399); score the larger 46-mm variant at $349.

Garmin Forerunner 265S

Garmin's Forerunner 265S packs essential features most runners will look for, along with an OLED touchscreen and 15-day battery life Garmin

This one's from 2023, but it's still a terrific watch for most runners. It's got an always-on OLED touchscreen, multiband GPS, detailed running stats, and two-week battery life with AOD off.

Get one for $299.99 (down from $449.99).

RayNeo GT Max AR glasses

RayNeo's GT Max AR glasses are great for watching videos and gaming on the go with a big-screen experience RayNeo

I'm in the process of reviewing these, but I can already tell you I love them. These video glasses put a giant screen in front of your eyeballs – (RayNeo says it's like a 307-inch display) for a far more immersive viewing experience than watching stuff on your phone or tablet. It's got pretty good speakers, head tracking to have the screen follow you or stay put, and impressive picture quality.

Snap up a pair in small, medium, or large sizes at $335 (down from $429).

Fairphone Gen. 6+

Fairphone's Gen 6 Plus can be repaired at home by swapping worn-out components with affordable replacements Fairphone

If you're tired of replacing your phone every couple of years, this is the handset to consider. Fairphone's devices feature easily replaceable components, including the screen, camera, and battery – so you can hold on to one for ages and swap out parts without breaking the bank. This is the brand's 6.31-inch model with 12 GB/256 GB and other formidable specs, and it comes unlocked so you can use it with any carrier.

Get yours for $552.49 (down from $649.99).

Apple MacBook Neo

Apple's MacBook Neo is perfect for running productivity apps at work and school Apple

The 13-inch MacBook Neo is enough laptop for most people, while coming in at a compelling price point. It runs on an A18 Pro chip that'll comfortably run all kinds of productivity apps for work and school. This is the 256-GB model, discounted by $100, making it a great deal for an everyday machine.

Pick it up for $599.99 (down from $699). If you stretch to $700, you'll get Touch ID and 512 GB.

Apple MacBook Air

Apple's MacBook Air for 2026 is powerful enough to tackle all kinds of apps and should last you years Apple

If you need more firepower than the Neo in a compact package, this year's MacBook Air is just the thing. Powered by M5 silicon, it'll make light work of photo, audio, and video editing tasks while also delivering up to 18 hours of battery life.

The 13-inch model with 16 GB/512 GB that should see you through most workflows is on a substantial discount, so it's definitely worth a look if you're investing in a versatile laptop that'll last you several years.

Score one at just $999 (down from $1,299).

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