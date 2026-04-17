Shoot ultra-smooth 4K at 240 fps with DJI’s newest pocket-sized gimbalcam

Smartphones have taken on much of what compact cameras offer, but dedicated pocket cameras still have an edge when it comes to stabilization, control, and creator-focused features. DJI is continuing to refine this space with the Osmo Pocket 4, the latest iteration of its handheld gimbal camera line.

Building on earlier Osmo Pocket models, the new version doubles down on image quality and intelligent shooting tools. With upgraded slow motion and tracking, the focus here isn’t reinvention, but pushing more refined imaging and improved automation for everyday creators.

Gesture controls allow creators to start, stop, or adjust recording remotely, making the Pocket 4 suitable for tripod-based and solo setups DJI

The Osmo Pocket 4’s biggest strides are centered around imaging. Its 1-inch CMOS sensor and f/2.0 aperture remain unchanged, but are now paired with higher frame rates (4K/240fps), 10-bit D-Log, and a claimed 14 stops of dynamic range. This should translate to better flexibility in color grading and improved highlight and shadow retention, especially in tricky light conditions.

DJI is also emphasizing low-light performance, with clearer detail and natural tones straight out of the camera. Additional features include 1x-2x lossless zoom, Film Tone presets, and slow shutter video – though, as we’ve seen with similar upgrades in previous DJI cameras, how this works in practice will depend on both processing and hardware capabilities.

Stabilization and tracking remain a core part of the Osmo Pocket series, and with this iteration, DJI is leaning heavily into smarter automation. The three-axis mechanical gimbal is joined by ActiveTrack 7.0, along with Subject Lock Tracking and Registered Subject Priority for more consistent, reliable framing.

ActiveTrack 7.0 keeps subjects locked in frame, enabling smooth, hands-free tracking during movement or solo shooting DJI

Framing tools like Spotlight Follow and Dynamic Framing help keep shots composed, and gesture controls, such as palm activation and a “V” sign to start recording, simplify hands-free control. We’ve seen similar AI-driven tracking evolve across DJI’s drones and handheld cameras, and the focus here is clearly on reducing manual input for solo creators shooting on the move.

On the usability side, DJI is aiming to streamline the shooting process. You can start recording by simply rotating the screen, and a dedicated zoom button and customizable preset button make it easy to adjust key settings. There’s also a 5D joystick that adds a degree of precise control over framing and gimbal movement.

The Pocket 4 comes with 107 GB of built-in storage, with transfer speeds of up to 800 MB/s, reducing the camera’s reliance on memory cards – though if you need to, you still have the option to add a microSD card up to 1 TB.

To start recording, creators can simply rotate the screen DJI

Battery life is rated for up to 240 minutes at 1080p, with fast charging reaching 80% in around 18 minutes. Audio comes through a built-in mic array, with support for DJI’s Mic ecosystem and multi-channel recording: features we’ve seen expand across DJI’s creator lineup.

The Osmo Pocket 4 is now available globally, although it isn’t officially sold in the US. Pricing starts at around €499, placing it firmly in the premium compact camera bracket.

Much like its predecessors, it continues to sit between smartphones, actioncams, and dedicated vlogging cameras, offering high-end imaging in a stabilized, compact form. If the Osmo Pocket 4’s upgrades translate into real-world gains, it could further solidify DJI’s lead in pocket gimbal cameras – particularly for solo content creators.

DJI Osmo Pocket 4 is here—redefining what a pocket camera can do.

Product page: DJI Osmo Pocket 4