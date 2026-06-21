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Consumer Tech

Novel Bluetooth speaker folds out for tuneful strumming on the go

By Monica J. White
June 21, 2026
Novel Bluetooth speaker folds out for tuneful strumming on the go
Unfolded, the Cyber-G Pocket gives users chord pads and a strum control for quick accompaniment and casual sing-alongs
Unfolded, the Cyber-G Pocket gives users chord pads and a strum control for quick accompaniment and casual sing-alongs
View 6 Images
Unfolded, the Cyber-G Pocket gives users chord pads and a strum control for quick accompaniment and casual sing-alongs
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Unfolded, the Cyber-G Pocket gives users chord pads and a strum control for quick accompaniment and casual sing-alongs
The Cyber-G Pocket sports a rugged, modular design that collapses down for easy transport
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The Cyber-G Pocket sports a rugged, modular design that collapses down for easy transport
The Cyber-G Pocket won't teach you to play guitar, but your strumming could provide the backing track for a great party
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The Cyber-G Pocket won't teach you to play guitar, but your strumming could provide the backing track for a great party
The side panel includes a 3.5-mm TRS headphone jack, USB-C port, and mode button for switching between functions
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The side panel includes a 3.5-mm TRS headphone jack, USB-C port, and mode button for switching between functions
When folded, the Cyber-G Pocket can double as a compact Bluetooth speaker for casual listening around the home
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When folded, the Cyber-G Pocket can double as a compact Bluetooth speaker for casual listening around the home
Creating tunes should be child's play with the Cyber-G Pocket
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Creating tunes should be child's play with the Cyber-G Pocket
View gallery - 6 images

Enya Music is targeting the casual music-making crowd with the Cyber-G Pocket, a quirky hybrid device built for instant, app-assisted sing-alongs rather than tedious fretboard practice.

Folded up, the Cyber-G Pocket looks like a sleek, pill-shaped Bluetooth speaker. Open it out, and it snaps into a geometric, travel-guitar silhouette. Rather than acting as a traditional instrument, Enya is pitching it as a highly portable smart music gadget for casual gatherings and campfires.

This isn't Enya's first foray into this space. Back in 2022, it launched a travel-friendly smart guitar, the Nexg. The company has since added more smart guitars, electro-acoustics and ukuleles to its catalog, And more recently, it made waves with its previous-generation Cyber-G, which, according to the company, drew more than 220 million views globally.

The Cyber-G Pocket won't teach you to play guitar, but your strumming could provide the backing track for a great party
The Cyber-G Pocket won't teach you to play guitar, but your strumming could provide the backing track for a great party

The Cyber-G Pocket is being positioned as a sort of 'gateway device.' That phrase may be doing a lot of work, but the idea is simple enough: to lower the barrier between wanting to join in and producing something vaguely musical.

The basic interaction is straightforward: connect the Cyber-G Pocket to the Enya Music app, choose a song or preset, then just play along using the built-in controls. Your left hand gets a 7-bar pad with 14 customizable assignments, while your right hand uses a pick-style strum knob with a dynamic up-down response.

In Sing & Play Mode, the device automatically handles complex chord progressions and backing rhythms, while Solo Mode maps individual notes to the pads. It operates like a musical shortcut machine: tap a chord button, flick the strum trigger, and let the onboard software fill out the performance.

The Cyber-G Pocket sports a rugged, modular design that collapses down for easy transport
The Cyber-G Pocket sports a rugged, modular design that collapses down for easy transport

The speaker side of the Cyber-G Pocket is just as important. It includes dual 10-W full-range drivers, with a claimed 40-Hz – 20-kHz range. When you’re not using it as an instrument, it can double as a Bluetooth speaker, with USB-C for charging and digital audio transfer, plus a 3.5 mm TRS jack. The 3,250-mAh battery is rated for up to eight hours of playtime, with a fast-charge time of two hours.

Despite its name, the Cyber-G Pocket is far from pocket-sized – unless your coat has very generous storage. It’s certainly still compact, though: it weighs 0.8 kg (1.76 lb), folds down to 231 x 73 x 95 mm (9 x 2.8 x 3.7 in), and opens out to 461 x 73 x 71 mm (18 x 2.8 x 2.7 in). It’s more of a small-bag, shoulder-strap, or road-trip gadget than something you could slip into your jeans’ pocket.

It will be available in Studio Black, Nordic White, and Blossom Pink, bundled alongside a protective travel case, power cable, custom decals, and dual carrying straps. This emphasis on portability highlights Enya’s true goal here: to create an unintimidating, highly social musical plaything that begs to be tossed into a backpack.

Creating tunes should be child's play with the Cyber-G Pocket
Creating tunes should be child's play with the Cyber-G Pocket

The device has already pre-launched, with shipping planned to start from June 24. If you're quick, the limited-time pre-order price is US$199, while the MSRP comes in at US$259.

Ultimately, the Cyber-G Pocket is a playful, tech-forward icebreaker rather than a replacement for a piano or digital audio workstation. If its touch-sensitive pads and app integration deliver on their ease-of-use promises, this quirky little hybrid could easily become the company’s next viral hit for casual creators.

Product page: Cyber-G Pocket

View gallery - 6 images

Tags

Consumer TechBluetooth SpeakersInstrumentPortableDigital music
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Monica J. White
Monica J. White
Monica is a tech journalist with over a decade of experience. Computing is her main area of interest, and she loves building her own PCs and tracking all the latest innovations. A UK native, Monica now lives in Poland with her fluffy dog and her endless pile of electronics.

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