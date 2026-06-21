Novel Bluetooth speaker folds out for tuneful strumming on the go

Enya Music is targeting the casual music-making crowd with the Cyber-G Pocket, a quirky hybrid device built for instant, app-assisted sing-alongs rather than tedious fretboard practice.

Folded up, the Cyber-G Pocket looks like a sleek, pill-shaped Bluetooth speaker. Open it out, and it snaps into a geometric, travel-guitar silhouette. Rather than acting as a traditional instrument, Enya is pitching it as a highly portable smart music gadget for casual gatherings and campfires.

This isn't Enya's first foray into this space. Back in 2022, it launched a travel-friendly smart guitar, the Nexg. The company has since added more smart guitars, electro-acoustics and ukuleles to its catalog, And more recently, it made waves with its previous-generation Cyber-G, which, according to the company, drew more than 220 million views globally.

The Cyber-G Pocket won't teach you to play guitar, but your strumming could provide the backing track for a great party Enya Music

The Cyber-G Pocket is being positioned as a sort of 'gateway device.' That phrase may be doing a lot of work, but the idea is simple enough: to lower the barrier between wanting to join in and producing something vaguely musical.

The basic interaction is straightforward: connect the Cyber-G Pocket to the Enya Music app, choose a song or preset, then just play along using the built-in controls. Your left hand gets a 7-bar pad with 14 customizable assignments, while your right hand uses a pick-style strum knob with a dynamic up-down response.

In Sing & Play Mode, the device automatically handles complex chord progressions and backing rhythms, while Solo Mode maps individual notes to the pads. It operates like a musical shortcut machine: tap a chord button, flick the strum trigger, and let the onboard software fill out the performance.

The Cyber-G Pocket sports a rugged, modular design that collapses down for easy transport Enya Music

The speaker side of the Cyber-G Pocket is just as important. It includes dual 10-W full-range drivers, with a claimed 40-Hz – 20-kHz range. When you’re not using it as an instrument, it can double as a Bluetooth speaker, with USB-C for charging and digital audio transfer, plus a 3.5 mm TRS jack. The 3,250-mAh battery is rated for up to eight hours of playtime, with a fast-charge time of two hours.

Despite its name, the Cyber-G Pocket is far from pocket-sized – unless your coat has very generous storage. It’s certainly still compact, though: it weighs 0.8 kg (1.76 lb), folds down to 231 x 73 x 95 mm (9 x 2.8 x 3.7 in), and opens out to 461 x 73 x 71 mm (18 x 2.8 x 2.7 in). It’s more of a small-bag, shoulder-strap, or road-trip gadget than something you could slip into your jeans’ pocket.

It will be available in Studio Black, Nordic White, and Blossom Pink, bundled alongside a protective travel case, power cable, custom decals, and dual carrying straps. This emphasis on portability highlights Enya’s true goal here: to create an unintimidating, highly social musical plaything that begs to be tossed into a backpack.

Creating tunes should be child's play with the Cyber-G Pocket Enya Music

The device has already pre-launched, with shipping planned to start from June 24. If you're quick, the limited-time pre-order price is US$199, while the MSRP comes in at US$259.

Ultimately, the Cyber-G Pocket is a playful, tech-forward icebreaker rather than a replacement for a piano or digital audio workstation. If its touch-sensitive pads and app integration deliver on their ease-of-use promises, this quirky little hybrid could easily become the company’s next viral hit for casual creators.

Product page: Cyber-G Pocket