Review: $9 key puts you in control of your phone screen time – and it works

From a return to "simple" smartphones to timers that hide notifications, there seems to be a market for ways to disengage from our digital devices. This physical key from the innovative company Autonomous AI is the first I have tried, and I was doubtful.

My skepticism was rooted in things I am very aware of: I could lock and unlock apps anytime I wanted; I might miss out on something important on social media; how can something I have access to change anything?

And I was confident I didn't need such a tool, as I didn't have a problem. I could stop scrolling anytime I wanted. Plus, it helps me "unwind" without engaging with anyone or getting back to messages, which felt demanding after hours.

The key is incredibly easy to set up, and the free, subscription-free app is easy to use New Atlas

Social media's impact on the brains of teens and young adults is a common concern; anyone who spends a lot of time online will have probably heard jokes about younger generations going outside to "touch grass." However, an increasing number of studies are proving that digital technology changes our brains of all ages, in ways that often appear to be adjacent to other addictions.

Last year, researchers called for an urgent intervention into "dopamine-scrolling". In an emerging area of neuroscience and behavior, researchers are finding that screen time may influence the release of numerous neurotransmitters related to motivation, reward, excitement, and even stress.

"The neurobiological basis involves small doses of dopamine released with each scrolling motion, coupled with variable reward schedules, which can lead to tolerance development," the authors wrote. "This mechanism mirrors the reward uncertainty that makes many behavioural patterns compelling and potentially habit-forming."

In a relatively small 2025 study of 100 adults aged 18-45 years without a history of any clinical mental health or neurodevelopmental conditions, electroencephalography (EEG) analysis provided solid evidence of how social media scrolling affects brain waves in a variety of ways.

"Alpha waves declined during engagement, especially with emotionally charged content, which suggests cognitive load and excitation," the researchers wrote. "Beta and gamma waves are heightened during active interaction and continue after engagement, which may indicate extended cognitive excitation and emotional engagement. Theta and delta waves increased slightly during passive surfing or extended use, which could indicate introspection and mental exhaustion. Regional examination identified beta/gamma predominance in prefrontal and occipital cortices in decision-making and viewing of visual content, and beta/theta in parietal cortex during multitasking between platforms.

"Our findings show that social media engages in brain reward pathways akin to those seen in addictive behavior, with extended beta and gamma activity having the potential to interfere with emotional regulation and attention," they concluded. "These neurophysiological consequences, especially delayed alpha recovery and increased delta activity, could bring to the fore new concerns regarding digital fatigue and mental health. The research indicates the importance of platform design interventions and additional longitudinal investigations."

Given that social media companies – and now those running LLMs – seem, to me, unlikely to change much when their models rely on maximum engagement (numerous studies have shown this, like this 2026 paper and one published last year), it's increasingly apparent that it's up to the user to opt out.

So, this is where physical consumer technology comes into it.

The Autonomous Key lets you choose apps to lock yourself out of, either in groups or individually. You can then tweak the access schedules or use the ones provided by the easy-to-use app.

Yes, I know the irony here: You need to use your screen and an app to get off your screen and apps, but the key doesn't just lock you out of your favorite social media; it celebrates even your smallest changes. In a sense, it offers the brain a reward pathway that steers clear of shame or judgment. And it's gentle positivity, which feels more like encouragement and support.

The key's app will give you pointed feedback on how well you're coping with the changes New Atlas

Essentially, the key has a chip that connects to your phone via the app and gives you control over those locked apps and schedules. But because it's a physical object removed from your phone, you need to physically get the key to unlock the apps. This comes in handy when you are in bed with your phone, you can't sleep, and crave scrolling Instagram or TikTok for a few minutes.

Also, with some irony, it was while scrolling on my phone that I learnt how another device, Brick, has changed people's interactions with social media. While anecdotal, being physically separated from the tool you need to access those apps encourages intentional use of your social media.

The Autonomous Key does the same – for a fraction of the price and, from what I have seen from Brick users, errs more on the side of compassion and encouragement.

It also works without any app subscription, on both iOS and Android devices, and over time will offer data-driven observations about your screen-time use, with an endearing amount of sass but no shame.

What you'll see when your lock time kicks in – if you're still on one of your chosen apps like I was New Atlas

In 2009, Norway produced a breakthrough TV event that pioneered what became known as slow television to facilitate breaking from fast-paced modern life. A lot of it focused on "slow trains" – hours of footage of long rail journeys with no commentary, just scenery.

The Autonomous Key could be part of the start of the "slow brains" movement – something that helps us be more intentional with our digital consumption.

We're still in the early stages of understanding, scientifically, how our phone use affects our mental health and attention spans, but tools to regulate our screen time away from work hours can help set digital boundaries we didn't even know we needed. Particularly in a world where 24/7 access to smartphones has become normalized.

The Autonomous Key creators weren't expecting a review; they just asked for me to give it a shot and let them know what I thought after a few days. And I have to give them this win. My social media has closed up shop for the night thanks to the key, and I have no desire to unlock any of it. I feel relief, not the anxiety I expected.

Next month, a paper in the journal Computers in Human Behavior examines the complex emotions – like shame and guilt – surrounding both spending time on and away from digital technology in one's free time. The sample of 150 people from six European countries had vastly differing relationships with digital media, showing just how complex this relatively new form of social interaction is.

"Although the ubiquitous connectivity afforded by mobile media brings benefits to people’s work, social, and leisure lives, these benefits are sometimes overshadowed by the burdens of 24/7 connectivity, which challenge the well-being of individuals and society," wrote another team of researchers in a 2022 paper published in Mobile Media & Communication.

So while the Autonomous Key won't be for everyone, it has reminded me that while we may be increasingly forced into a digital world for daily life and connection, we still have a choice as to how we spend our free time – if we are lucky enough to have it.

Oh, and if you happen to lose your key, don't worry, there are workarounds to unlock your apps.

You can try the key for $9, with free shipping, available from the Autonomous AI site.

Source: Autonomous AI