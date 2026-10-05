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Consumer Tech

Vinyl and cassette system doubles as sick wall decor in your home

By Abhimanyu Ghoshal
October 05, 2026
Vinyl and cassette system doubles as sick wall decor in your home
You've probably never seen a sound system like this before
You've probably never seen a sound system like this before
View 7 Images
You've probably never seen a sound system like this before
1/7
You've probably never seen a sound system like this before
The cassette player is really all about those oversized buttons
2/7
The cassette player is really all about those oversized buttons
The CD player features a transparent magnetic cover and physical controls around the circumference – so the disc is beautifully showcased
3/7
The CD player features a transparent magnetic cover and physical controls around the circumference – so the disc is beautifully showcased
The entire system includes plenty of neat design details, including these physical controls and the vinyl player's tonearm
4/7
The entire system includes plenty of neat design details, including these physical controls and the vinyl player's tonearm
The system's players look great even when placed on a flat surface instead of being wall mounted
5/7
The system's players look great even when placed on a flat surface instead of being wall mounted
The turntable can be moved around using its built-in strap, and operated wirelessly thanks to Bluetooth and a built-in battery
6/7
The turntable can be moved around using its built-in strap, and operated wirelessly thanks to Bluetooth and a built-in battery
The turntable lights up to add a diffused glow to your space
7/7
The turntable lights up to add a diffused glow to your space
View gallery - 7 images

A lesser-known audio gear brand out of China is targeting design fans with a range of spectacular-looking products. It's come out of the gate swinging with a whole system of analog music players that can go on your wall, and catch your eye every time you pass by.

The Retro Ambient Sound System from Trettitre consists of a vinyl record player, a CD player, a cassette player, and a wall rack to mount them all. Whether you choose to use them all together on your wall or individually, each has a distinctive design that showcases the analog media front and center.

All four products feature a minimalist retro-futuristic aesthetic, with prominent physical controls, understated typography, and subtle metallic tones. They should blend into most rooms rather than looking out of place, and their thoughtfully detailed finishes make them worth ogling up close. Since they're wall mountable, these could make a great option for smaller spaces that don't have many unused surfaces to place them on.

TRETTITRE: Retro Wall-Mounted Ambient Audio System

Each of the players is portable and works wirelessly, thanks to built-in batteries and Bluetooth connectivity. They can be charged via USB-C, and support modern audio codecs (SBC, AptX, AptX HD, and AptX Adaptive) for the potential of great-sounding music even without cables. Of course, if you don't mind them, you can connect each device to your speakers or headphones via a 3.5-mm aux output.

The vinyl player is the star of the show. Records exceed the boundaries of its narrow rectangular frame, giving it a unique appearance – especially when the vinyl is spinning. The panel beneath the controls is an ambient light too, so you've got another bit of eye candy to enjoy on your wall.

The turntable lights up to add a diffused glow to your space
The turntable lights up to add a diffused glow to your space

This turntable is designed for simplicity, meaning there's no calibration needed to play 33 RPM or 45 RPM records. The self-balancing tonearm system automatically sets the right amount of pressure on records, negating the need to manually adjust it. The Audio-Technica AT-3600LA phono cartridge should serve your precious collection well.

The player also features a silicone strap above the controls, so you can move it to another room easily. Its built-in battery promises up to six hours of playback, or three hours of ambient lighting.

Like the vinyl player, this CD player and cassette player also let you see the media in motion.

The CD player features a transparent magnetic cover and physical controls around the circumference – so the disc is beautifully showcased
The CD player features a transparent magnetic cover and physical controls around the circumference – so the disc is beautifully showcased

The CD player has some neat touches, like a magnetic cover, and physical buttons with raised symbols around its circumference – so you can tell what you're pressing by touch.

I'm interested in the cassette player mostly for a chance to push those oversized piano key-like buttons. Less juvenile audio enthusiasts will appreciate this for its ability to play tapes like in the old days, albeit with wireless connectivity.

The wall rack not only makes the three devices appear 'connected,' but also wirelessly charges the vinyl player. Together, I think it looks like a perfect addition to any analog music lover's personal space.

The cassette player is really all about those oversized buttons
The cassette player is really all about those oversized buttons

Trettitre has concluded its crowdfunding campaign for this system on Kickstarter, and shipped several units already. Some early backers' reviews note the build quality and sound exceeded their expectations; that's good to know, considering these products look like they're designed with form prioritized ahead of function.

You can still back the campaign on Kickstarter via Late Pledges and get your order in: US$399 (down from an expected MSRP of $899) will net you all three analog media players, as well as the wall mount rack.

All crowdfunding campaigns carry an element of risk, so you'll want to keep that in mind if you choose to back this campaign. For what it's worth, Trettitre sells a range of speakers, earphones, and audio accessories via its site, and has landed design awards for them too.

If all goes to plan, orders are slated to ship worldwide in November.

Sources: Kickstarter, Trettitre

Note: New Atlas may earn commission from purchases made via links.

View gallery - 7 images

Tags

Consumer TechVinylMusic PlayerCassettesCD PlayerKickstarter
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Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu has been a trusted voice in the science, technology, transport innovations, startup and AI spaces for more than a decade at several global outlets, including three and a half years as the managing editor at TNW. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics, Psychology and Sociology. When he's not writing about breakthroughs in science and tech, he's usually out motorcycling around South India.

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