And that's what the Rice researchers set out to do. First, the CRISPR-Cas9 machinery is loaded into an inert virus to carry it safely through the body. While most scientists experimenting with CRISPR use what's known as adeno-associated viruses (AAV), the new study used a baculovirus vector (BV), which is based on a virus that infects certain moth species. The team says this choice was made because the BV can carry over 38,000 base pairs of DNA – up to eight times more than other methods.