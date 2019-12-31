This $495 stainless steel cookware set is only $130 today

If your New Year's resolution involves cooking more often, then a high-quality stainless steel cooking set is a must — unfortunately, they can be quite expensive. Luckily, you can get this 10-piece set for 71% off with this New Years’s Day steal.

Each pot and pan in this Concentrix 10-piece set features a stainless steel body with riveted cast steel handles, making them extra durable. They contain tuxCORE aluminum discs that allow you to heat food quickly and evenly. Finally, the set comes with vented glass lids and a non-stick coating, which you can get in a variety of fun colors.

High-quality stainless steel cookware can easily cost hundreds, but the Concentrix 10-piece set can be yours for just $139.99, down from $495.

Prices subject to change