Add a $1,580 MacBook Pro to Your Office For Only $399.99

TL;DR: Get a refurbished MacBook Pro for $399.99 (MSRP $1,580).

If you’ve worked remote, you know that having reliable technology is a must. MacBooks are a staple, but they can be expensive, unless you know where to look. This MacBook Pro would normally cost $1,580, but a near-mint refurb is only $399.99.

Add a MacBook Pro to your work-from-home setup

A new laptop is a big move. When you invest in a new computer, you’re going in with the hope that it’ll last you at minimum a few years, but in reality as long as possible. Investing in a refurbished laptop is a great decision, especially when budgets are tight. This MacBook is a great match, whether you need a lightweight device to commute with, a clear camera for attending virtual meetings, or a fast machine that’s going to keep up with your workload.

Powered by a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and 16GB RAM, it has the power to handle a broad range of tasks. Multitasking, quick app launches, and uninterrupted video editing and coding capabilities give efficiency a huge boost. In addition, an all-day battery life of up to 10 hours lets you stay busy without worrying about frequent charging.

If you’re wondering whether refurbished means lower quality, let’s set the record straight. This unit has a grade “A” rating, meaning it’s in near-mint condition and you likely won’t notice any difference between your device and the latest model. Another reason to consider the refurb route is that by buying refurbished, you’re helping reduce electronic waste and the demand for new manufacturing, which can have a hefty environmental footprint. It’s a win-win situation – you save money while contributing to a more sustainable future.

If you want to refresh your work-from-home tech, pick up this refurbished MacBook Pro while it’s on sale for $399.99.

Gift with $100+ purchase promo ends April 19, 2026. Exclusions apply. Only one promo code applicable per order.

Add this deal to your cart and you can score a lifetime license to Microsoft Office 2021 at no cost—just enter GWP4MAC (for Mac) or GWP4WIND (for Windows) at checkout through 4/19.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

