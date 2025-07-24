Adobe Acrobat who? This competitor just canceled monthly fees forever

TL;DR: Get a SwifDoo PDF Pro lifetime license for Windows on sale for $29.97 for a limited time (reg. $129).

You shouldn’t need a subscription to edit a document. Period. This new Adobe Acrobat alternative proves it with a one-time price that’s basically a breakup letter to monthly fees. And you’ll hardly care about any differences.

SwifDoo PDF Pro vs Adobe Acrobat

Most people just want to open a PDF, make a few tweaks, maybe combine a couple pages, and send it off. But with Adobe Acrobat, even those basic tasks come with a hefty monthly fee and more features than the average user will ever touch. That’s why SwifDoo PDF Pro just makes sense. It’s refreshingly simple, and shockingly powerful.

You still get everything you need: edit and annotate text, add images and links, split or merge files, and convert between PDF and Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and more. SwifDoo even supports batch conversions and compressions—a massive time-saver if you’re juggling a ton of documents.

But the best part? It has built-in OCR, so scanned documents and images can be turned into searchable, editable text. That’s something most tools at this price point skip entirely.

You can also protect PDFs with encryption, add or remove watermarks, sign documents, and even print them as booklets, all without leaving the software (or paying extra).

Get this lifetime PDF editor for Windows while it’s only $29.97 (reg. $129). No coupon is needed.

StackSocial prices subject to change.