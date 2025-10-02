AirTag power, credit card shape—get 4 SmartCards for $65

TL;DR: Ditch the bulky trackers—KeySmart’s SmartCard Lite is wallet-thin, Apple Find My ready, waterproof, and built to keep your essentials safe. Get a 4-pack for just $64.99.

AirTags are great, but who wants a bulky circle in their wallet? The KeySmart SmartCard Lite slips right into your wallet or badge holder, is Apple Find My ready, waterproof, and now you can score a 4-pack for just $64.99.

Slim, Smart, and Built to Fit

The tech behind Apple’s Find My network is undeniably powerful. Millions of devices help you locate your lost stuff in seconds. But in all honesty, thick, round trackers don’t make sense when you’re trying to slide one into a wallet, ID holder, or work badge. That’s why we’re excited about the KeySmart SmartCard Lite.

At less than 2mm thick, it’s slimmer than two credit cards and designed to fit seamlessly into the places you actually need a tracker. No bulk, no awkward bulge—just peace of mind and precision tracking.

Each SmartCard connects to the Apple Find My app so you can:

See your tracked item on a map

Play a sound to locate it nearby

Get instant alerts when you leave it behind

Activate Lost Mode to display your contact info

Built for the real world, the SmartCard Lite is also IPX8 waterproof, so it can survive spills, splashes, or a full dunk in three feet of water. And with a two-year battery life, you’ll spend more time enjoying the security and less time worrying about replacements.

This 4-pack makes it easy to cover all your essentials—wallet, work badge, travel case, even your luggage.

Get this 4-pack of KeySmart SmartCard Lites for $64.99 (MSRP $99.96) while you can.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

