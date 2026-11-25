TL;DR: Stream 4,000+ ad-free documentaries with a MagellanTV lifetime subscription for $129.97 (reg. $999).

Most streaming services bury their documentaries under reality shows and ads. MagellanTV streams only documentaries with zero ads, and Black Friday pricing is already live at $129.97 (reg. $999) for a lifetime subscription.

Space, science, and history with no commercial breaks

MagellanTV has a library of more than 4,000 documentary films and series from filmmakers around the world. Its genre collections include space, science and tech, nature, ancient history, true crime, biography, and art and culture, with more on Earth, travel and adventure, and early modern history. That range lets you go from a space documentary to an ancient history series without switching apps.

New documentaries arrive every week, so the library keeps growing after you buy. Curated playlists follow the people and events that shaped the world, and they delve deeper into a single subject than a single film can. Every program plays without ads or other interruptions. One MagellanTV member wrote that they canceled Netflix because MagellanTV better suited their taste.

Picture quality gets attention too. Documentaries filmed in 4K stream in 4K at no extra cost, and that matters most for nature and space footage on a big TV.

You can watch in a web browser, on iOS and Android phones, or on smart TVs from LG, Samsung, Vizio, and Sony. Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, and Android TV boxes also run the app. If your TV has none of those, you can cast from your phone to a Chromecast, Roku, Fire TV, or compatible smart TV. One subscription works on up to five devices, so everyone in the house can watch on their own screen.

A monthly streaming plan keeps charging you for as long as you watch. This lifetime subscription replaces that bill with a single payment, and updates come included. Existing MagellanTV members can buy it too, not just new subscribers. Redeem the code within 30 days of purchase to start streaming. A second subscription also makes an easy gift for the history or science fan in the family.

Pay once and put 4,000+ documentaries on up to five screens.

No need to wait for Black Friday. A MagellanTV Documentary Streaming Service lifetime subscription is already $129.97 (reg. $999) during the early Black Friday sale, and no coupon is needed.

StackSocial prices subject to change.