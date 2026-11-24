TL;DR: A lifetime Windows 11 Pro license drops to $9.97 (reg. $199) as part of an Early Black Friday deal.

A freshly built PC still needs an operating system, and a retail Pro license usually runs close to $200. Black Friday pricing is already here for a lifetime Microsoft Windows 11 Pro license, now $9.97 (reg. $199).

3 Reasons You Need Windows 11 Pro: BitLocker, Sandbox & Hyper-V

Black Friday pricing without the wait

If you were holding off on buying an operating system until Black Friday, the full Pro edition of Windows 11 now costs less than $10. One payment licenses one PC for life, with no subscription to renew and no coupon code to enter at checkout.

Day to day, you get the same Windows 11 experience as any new machine. Snap layouts arrange several windows on one screen, so a spreadsheet and a browser can stay side by side while you work. Copilot is built into the taskbar, where it answers questions, summarizes web pages, and drafts text without a separate app. Microsoft is also releasing a 2026 update in stages that lets you move the taskbar again and resize the Start menu, so some PCs will see those changes before others. Signing in takes a glance or a fingertip with biometric login, and TPM 2.0 backs that login with security built into the hardware.

Pro adds a set of tools that Windows 11 Home leaves out. BitLocker encrypts the entire drive, so a lost or stolen laptop doesn’t expose your files to whoever ends up with it. Hyper-V runs full virtual machines on the same PC, and Windows Sandbox opens a temporary, isolated copy of Windows for trying an unfamiliar app. Azure AD support lets the PC join a business network and use company sign-ins, which is useful for anyone whose work accounts are managed by Microsoft.

Gamers also get DirectX 12 Ultimate, so recent titles can use the full capabilities of the graphics card.

Your redemption code arrives by email right after purchase, and you have 30 days to redeem it. Updates are included. One license installs on one PC and can’t be transferred to another machine later. This version works on PCs that meet Windows 11’s minimum requirements and need a new Windows license. A Windows 10 PC that can’t get the free upgrade through Windows Update won’t be able to install it, so run Microsoft’s PC Health Check app before you buy.

Ahead of Black Friday, you can score a lifetime Microsoft Windows 11 Pro license for $9.97 (reg. $199).

StackSocial prices subject to change.