TL;DR: The Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2026 + The Premium Learn to Code Certification Bundle is on sale for $34.97 (reg. $1,999.99) and includes professional development tools and 15 coding courses.

Learning to code is one thing. Figuring out what to build is another. This $34.97 (reg. $1,999.99) bundle pairs Microsoft Visual Studio Pro 2026 with 15 programming courses, so you can learn the ropes and try your hand at building something.

Instead of watching random tutorials and figuring out which development tools to use, this package packs a professional coding environment and a collection of online courses together in a single purchase.

Learn the fundamentals, then put them to work

Visual Studio Professional 2026 is an integrated development environment (IDE) for building, testing, and debugging software. It supports languages and frameworks including C++, C#, .NET, and Blazor, with tools for developing everything from desktop applications to websites.

There are also features designed to make the actual coding process a little easier. IntelliCode offers context-aware code suggestions, while Hot Reload lets developers apply certain changes without restarting their applications. CodeLens displays information about references, changes, and tests directly in the editor. The IDE also supports GitHub Copilot, although its AI features require separate Copilot access and are subject to plan limits.

As for the learning side of the bundle, the 15 courses cover quite a bit of ground. Beginners can start with Python 3, C++, Java, or SQL, while those looking to explore other areas can dive into JavaScript, Flutter and Dart, computer vision with OpenCV, and web development with Vuex.

There are also courses covering ChatGPT fundamentals, Salesforce development, Google Assistant automation, and game development. You don’t have to settle on one programming specialty from the outset, making the collection useful for exploring different interests as your skills develop.

Get Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2026 + The Premium Learn to Code Certification Bundle on sale for $34.97 (reg. $1,999.99).

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