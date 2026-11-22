TL;DR: Edit, convert, and sign PDFson Windows with a SwifDoo PDF Pro lifetime license, now $34.99 (reg. $129).

Editing a PDF usually means renting software by the month. SwifDoo PDF Pro edits, converts, and signs PDFs on Windows, and you don’t have to wait for Black Friday to get a lifetime license for $34.99 (reg. $129).

Fix the PDF instead of retyping it

SwifDoo opens existing PDFs and creates new ones from blank pages, images, scans, CAD drawings, and HEIC photos. Once a file is open, you can insert and edit text, highlight passages, add comments, and swap or edit images. A contract with one wrong date or a report with a typo gets fixed in the original file.

Conversion goes both directions. You can turn a PDF into a Word, Excel, PowerPoint, JPG, EPUB, or CAD file, or build a PDF from any of those, and the layout stays intact. SwifDoo can also translate selected text inside a PDF, a help when a document arrives in a language you don’t read.

Scanned documents are usually a dead end because you can’t search or copy the text. SwifDoo’s OCR reads text in scanned and image-based PDFs, making it editable and searchable. An old paper manual or a stack of scanned receipts becomes text you can search in seconds.

Big jobs get batch tools. You can convert, compress, encrypt, split, and print dozens of PDFs at once while keeping the original formatting. Smaller tools merge files in the order you choose, shrink file sizes to the quality level you set, add or remove watermarks, and lock documents with passwords. Signing works with a handwritten signature or an uploaded image of one.

PCWorld gave SwifDoo PDF 4 stars in its review. SwifDoo runs on Windows 11, 10, 8, and 7 and requires only 150 MB of storage. This license is for new users, activates on one PC, and includes updates. Keep the computer online while you work, because the app has no offline mode.

Stop paying every month just to fix a typo in a PDF.

SwifDoo PDF Pro Perpetual Lifetime License for Windows is $34.99 (reg. $129) and no coupon is needed.

StackSocial prices subject to change.