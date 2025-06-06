Breathe new life into your PC with this Microsoft bundle for $46

TL;DR: Give your PC a total refresh with the All-in-One Microsoft Office Pro 2019 for Windows lifetime license + Windows 11 Pro Bundle, now $45.97 (reg. $428).

Make an old PC feel new again with a new operating system and new apps.

Revive your PC with this Microsoft bundle

If you’ve got an old PC lying around, don’t give up on it! This All-in-One Microsoft Office Pro 2019 for Windows: Lifetime License + Windows 11 Pro Bundle offers a complete overhaul, with seven updated apps and a modern operating system — all for under $50.

Making the switch to Windows 11 Pro elevates any device, as this game-changing operating system makes your computer more efficient and secure. It was designed with modern professionals in mind, and you’ll notice that instantly thanks to the user-friendly interface.

Take advantage of an AI assistant named Copilot, improved graphics thanks to DirectX 12 Ultimate, and upgraded security features — including a biometric login, Smart App Control, encrypted authentication, and advanced antivirus defenses. Windows 11 Pro also has Microsoft Teams built in, and the option to go touchscreen for a more convenient, hands-on experience without a mouse or keyboard.

This bundle also lets you get reacquainted with classics from Microsoft Office. This Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2019 license gives you lifetime access to Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, Publisher, and Access.

The 2019 edition includes improvements like new analysis capabilities in Excel, new presentation tools in PowerPoint, and updated Outlook features to help you manage emails and contacts.

