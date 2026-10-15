Deal Days Bundle: Get Office 2021 and Windows 11 Pro for $55.99

TL;DR: Get lifetime licenses for Microsoft Office Professional 2021 and Windows 11 Pro in one bundle for $55.99 (reg. $418.99).

People everywhere are looking to escape the death grip of subscriptions. This bundle pairs lifetime licenses for Office Professional 2021 and Windows 11 Pro for $55.99 (reg. $418.99) and lets you skip the sub.

Office and Windows for one payment

Office Professional 2021 includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, Publisher, Access, and the free version of Teams. You pay once and install the suite on one Windows PC for home or work. Your license is tied to the device rather than your Microsoft account, and you never pay a subscription fee. Microsoft plans to end support for Publisher in October 2026, so plan around that app.

Windows 11 Pro includes tools that Windows 11 Home lacks. BitLocker encrypts the whole drive, Hyper-V runs virtual machines and Windows Sandbox lets you test apps in an isolated space. Azure AD support connects the PC to business networks, and Copilot in the taskbar answers questions and summarizes pages.

3 Reasons You Need Windows 11 Pro: BitLocker, Sandbox & Hyper-V

It’s important to check your PC before buying. This Windows license is for computers that need a new license and meet the Windows 11 requirements. A PC on Windows 10 that can’t get the free upgrade through Windows Update won’t be able to install it.

You can get the Ultimate Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows lifetime license and Windows 11 Pro bundle on sale for $55.99 (reg. $418.99).

Remember to browse the rest of the Deal Days catalog.

StackSocial prices subject to change.