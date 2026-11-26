TL;DR: Stop paying monthly and get a lifetime license for Microsoft Office 2024 Professional Plus for Windows from a verified Microsoft partner for just $39.97, 84% off the $249.99 regular price.

Microsoft Office 2024 Professional Plus is secure, stable, and ideal for regulated industries, and right now you can get a lifetime license for your Windows PC with an early Black Friday deal that brings it to its lowest price ever, just $39.97.

If you work in a restricted or regulated environment, this is the version of Office for you: It’s designed to run smoothly without cloud-dependent functionality and without disruptive frequent feature updates, but with all the critical security updates you need. With this deal, you get:



Word for document creation and word processing

Excel for spreadsheets and data management

Outlook for email and communications

PowerPoint for presentation

Microsoft OneNote for notetaking

Microsoft Access for relational database management

The program is compatible with Windows 10 and 11, and your non-transferrable license is linked to your PC, not your Microsoft account, helping to make the price accessible. No Microsoft 365 subscription is required, either.

It’s a smart buy if you work in a controlled IT environment, if you need enterprise-grade features, or if you’re tired of making monthly payments to rent your operating system instead of owning it outright. And if you’re looking for an upgrade from Windows 16 or 17, Microsoft Office 2024 Professional Plus has the same perpetual ownership model you already know and love with the features you rely on, updated with improved security and modern functionality, including easier-on-the-eyes dark mode.

This is the lowest price we’ve seen for a feature-packed productivity program — there won’t be a better time to buy.

Get a lifetime license for Microsoft Office 2024 Professional Plus for Windows for $39.97 (reg. $249.99).

StackSocial prices subject to change.