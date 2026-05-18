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Ditch monthly cloud storage fees for a 10TB $270 lifetime subscription

May 17, 2026

TL;DR: Internxt is a zero-knowledge encrypted cloud storage platform, and a 10TB lifetime plan is only $269.97 (reg. $2,900) through May 31.

Monthly cloud storage bills never stop, but Internxt does things differently. An Internxt 10TB Cloud Storage Plan gives you end-to-end encrypted and zero-knowledge cloud storage for life, and it’s on sale for $269.97 (reg. $2,900).

Why replace your monthly cloud storage fee?

Privacy is important, especially when it’s a massive library of your personal or professional files. Zero-knowledge architecture means Internxt holds no decryption keys and cannot read your stored files, even if compelled to. Everything is end-to-end encrypted before it leaves your device, and files are split into smaller encrypted pieces before storage, adding another layer between your data and anyone who shouldn’t have access.

The platform is 100 percent open source, with code publicly available on GitHub so anyone can verify the security claims independently rather than taking them on faith. It’s GDPR compliant and has been independently audited by Securitum, one of Europe’s leading cybersecurity firms.

Post-quantum encryption is also built in, designed to hold up against computing power that doesn’t even fully exist. That’s a meaningful inclusion if you’re storing files you want to keep private over the next decade or longer, not just until the next software update.

The 10TB plan works across unlimited devices with native apps for Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, and iOS, plus a web app across Chrome, Edge, Firefox, Brave, Opera, and Safari. It even works on Linux.

Instead of paying more for cloud storage every month, buy it outright.

Through May 31 at 11:59 p.m. PT, it’s only $269.97 to get a 10TB Internxt Cloud Storage lifetime subscription.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

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