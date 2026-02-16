Don’t buy a new PC — upgrade it for $13 with this Microsoft deal

TL;DR: Give an old PC a new lease on life with Microsoft Windows 11 Pro, on sale now for just $12.97 through March 22.

If you’ve got an old PC lying around, don’t count it out! You can affordably bring it back to life thanks to this Microsoft Windows 11 Pro deal, on sale now for just $12.97 through March 22.

Upgrade your workflow without replacing your computer thanks to Windows 11 Pro

You’d be surprised what a brand new operating system can do. If you don’t have the funds to shell out for a brand new PC, upgrade your current PC for just $13 with this Windows 11 Pro license. It was designed with the modern professional in mind, so it’s ready to give you a major productivity boost.

With Windows 11 Pro, you won’t even recognize your old computer. It’s easier to use thanks to a seamless new interface with a more powerful search experience, easy redocking, snap layouts, and more features geared toward streamlining your workflow.

Windows 11 Pro includes Microsoft Teams, which keeps you connected to friends, family, and coworkers. You’ll also have Copilot, Microsoft’s AI-powered assistant, available right on your desktop. It can answer questions, help with daily tasks, and can even help you change your settings, summarize web pages, or open apps.

Aside from providing you with all these new features, Windows 11 Pro also takes your device’s cybersecurity more seriously. It uses biometric logins, encrypted authentication, and comes with enhanced antivirus protection.

