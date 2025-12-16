Get Microsoft Office’s best features for less — no recurring fees

TL;DR: Get productivity essential Microsoft Office 2024 Home for $119.97, a $20 savings on the regular price of $149.99.

If you want the ease, familiarity, and powerful productivity tools that Microsoft is known for, but can’t stand to add yet another monthly subscription to your budget, Office 2024 is for you. Right now, you can get it for just $119.97.

Microsoft Office 2024 Home comes with Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, the critical apps you need for creating documents, crunching numbers and making spreadsheets, and designing presentations for personal and school use. It has all the improvements Office 2024 made to the programs you know and love, including majorly upgraded collaboration capabilities that let multiple users be in the same documents at the same time, with built-in commenting and chat features making family or project work flow smoothly.

It also features Microsoft’s AI capabilities, including suggestions for formatting and design, content summarization, and data analysis. It can identify trends and even create charts and graphs with the information. The AI abilities also amp up Office’s accessibility options: You can review content with a real-time accessibility checker that looks for user-friendly features and suggests alt text options and audio descriptions.

Your purchase gets you a license good for one-time installation on either one PC or one Mac for home or school use. (Note: This license is connected to your Microsoft account, not the device you install it on.) There are no further payments or subscriptions needed, but while this version is a robust option for families, it is not compatible with MS Office on Parallels Pro or other virtual machines.

