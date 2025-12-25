Get private, fee-free AI for life for just $80 with Pansophy AI

TL:DR: Take advantage of all that AI has to offer with complete privacy with a lifetime subscription to Pansophy Private Personal AI Desktop Assistant for $79, normally $199.

Unlock the powerful, creative power of AI on your computer with no additional fees and no cloud access required to chat, brainstorm, code, and more with Pansophy Private Personal AI, now $79, a 60% savings on the $199 MSRP.

With Pansophy, you get the best of generative AI, without the downsides. Use the chat to compose emails or summarize info, and upload PDFs, TXT files, and other document types — the program can rewrite and even translate what you upload. Whether you’re looking for help with coding, a study assistant, or a new tool to unlock your creativity, Pansophy is there for you. And it’s optimized for global creatives: You can communicate in a number of world languages, including French, German, Hindi, Spanish, and Thai.

Even better: Because the program lives on your desktop and not in the cloud, you have complete control over your searches and creations and when and if they leave your computer. There’s no fear of a data leak or storage problem hanging over your head. (You don’t even need an internet connection to use Pansophy.) And there’s no quotas on how much you can do or fees per word or search, or limits to how many tokens you can redeem. It’s yours to use as much as you want, with no more to pay, ever.

Your lifetime license comes with desktop access for one device, and works on Windows, macOS, Linux, and ChromeOS devices. Redeem your code within 30 days to start putting private, secure, and limitless AI to work for you.

Get a lifetime license for Pansophy Private Personal AI Desktop Assistant for $79 (reg. $199).

